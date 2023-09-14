ICC office opens in Kyiv

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an office in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation with Ukrainian authorities and investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine more effectively, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office press release said on Sept. 14.

“... What we see in terms of the partnership of the International Criminal Court with Ukraine, in terms of building partnerships with civil society, with other UN member states, both state and non-state parties to the ICC, is not just a fluke,” the report quotes ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan.

“It is the dawn of a new era in which we must, and we are, showing perseverance and persistence so that our words are not empty words. They are felt by the victims both in Ukraine, where I am honored to be, and around the world.”

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin thanked Khan for the work his team have done to bring those responsible for international crimes to justice. In particular, he noted ICC’s arrest warrant for Russian President Putin and Russia’s children's ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova, as well as the fact that the ICC team was already working in the flood-affected areas of Kherson Oblast three days after Moscow blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in June.

The ICC office in Ukraine is the largest outside Hague.

More than 104,000 war crimes have been registered in Ukraine, and the number is increasing daily, the message said.

