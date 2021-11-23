ICC: Philippines wants 'war on drugs' probe to be deferred

MIKE CORDER
·2 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Philippines has asked the International Criminal Court to defer its crimes against humanity investigation linked to the country's deadly “war on drugs,” the court's chief prosecutor announced Tuesday. The request will delay and could even halt altogether the ICC probe into the deadly crackdown.

The Philippines argues in a letter to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan dated Nov. 10 that it already is investigating the crimes and so the international court doesn't have jurisdiction.

“The court may only exercise jurisdiction where national legal systems fail to do so, which is certainly not the case in the Philippines,” the letter said, citing domestic investigations.

Khan said that while his investigation, authorized by the court's judges just over two months ago, must now be temporarily suspended, his office “will continue its analysis of information already in its possession and any new information it may receive from third parties.”

The ICC is a court of last resort for cases that countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute. Under the court’s rules, a country can request deferral of an investigation if it is already investigating the crimes.

Khan said in a statement that the nations seeking a deferral need to provide evidence of “concrete and progressive investigative steps” against suspects or alleged acts that fall under the ICC investigation.

He said that he would ask the Philippines “to provide substantiating information regarding the investigations and proceedings” it mentions in its request seeking deferral.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has defended the crackdown as “lawfully directed against drug lords and pushers who have for many years destroyed the present generation, specially the youth.”

More than 6,000 mostly poor drug suspects have been killed, according to government pronouncements, but human rights groups say the death toll is considerably higher and should include many unsolved killings by motorcycle-riding gunmen who may have been deployed by police.

Duterte has denied condoning extrajudicial killings of drug suspects although he has openly threatened suspects with death and has ordered police to shoot suspects who dangerously resist arrest.

Judges in September said there was a “reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation” into killings committed throughout the Philippines as part of the war on drugs, saying they appear to amount to a crime against humanity under the court’s founding statute.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anger among Philippine victims' families as ICC suspends war on drugs probe

    Relatives of people killed in the Philippines' war on drugs have accused the government of attempting to evade accountability by asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to defer its investigation. The ICC, which in September approved an investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs in which thousands of people have died, on Saturday temporarily suspended the probe at Manila's request.

  • Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

    Human rights activists sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue “may amount to crimes against humanity.” The filing, which is confidential, is the latest attempt to have ICC prosecutors investigate the treatment of migrants seeking to make dangerous trips across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in smugglers' boats. In 2019, lawyers called for an ICC probe into the European Union's migrant policy, alleging that EU officials are knowingly responsible for migrant deaths on land and at sea, as well as culpable for rapes and torture of migrants committed by members of the Libyan coast guard, which is funded and trained at the expense of European taxpayers.

  • Philippines presidential hopeful Pacquiao says he was 'naive' drug user

    Philippines presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao says he was "naive" and ignorant of the law when he took crystal meth in his youth, but argues offenders today know drugs are illegal and should be punished.

  • Good Morning Indiana 5 a.m. | November 23, 2021

    Good Morning Indiana 5 a.m. | November 23, 2021

  • BTS Won AMAs Fashion With Three Great Menswear Looks

    The boys of BTS blessed the American Music Awards last night with their in-person presence at the ceremony—and three excellent menswear looks.

  • Inflation Is Raging Everywhere, But It’s Worst in Latin America

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanInflation shocks are spreading pain around the world, but nowhere is it as ba

  • Forecaster: Sarasota to see faster sea level rise, more very hot days in coming decades

    The forecaster said the Sarasota region’s governments and businesses needs to act quickly to prepare for changes in the climate.

  • ‘The crypto markets haven’t really reacted’ to Fed Chair Powell’s renomination: CoinDesk Global Macro Editor

    CoinDesk Global Macro Editor and Anchor Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine how cryptocurrency markets have or have not reacted to Jerome Powell's Fed chair re-nomination, and the likelihood of the U.S. backing digital dollars like El Salvador's Bitcoin City.

  • Why We Should Stop Freaking Out About Inflation

    With government spending in the trillions and economic activity surging as the pandemic wanes, much of the world is beset by high demand for goods that have created massive supply-chain bottlenecks, with not enough ships and capacity at ports leading to long delays and higher prices for almost everything from. But in recent weeks, that conviction has come under intense fire.

  • Philippine supply boats reach forces at China-guarded shoal

    The Philippine navy successfully transported food supplies to Filipino forces guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, a week after China’s coast guard used water cannons to force the supply boats to turn back, sparking outrage and warnings from Manila, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the two wooden boats carrying navy personnel reached government forces stationed on a military ship at Second Thomas Shoal without any major incident. President Rodrigo Duterte strongly condemned last week’s Chinese blockade of the supply boats, in a regional summit led by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

  • Keanu Reeves Wants to Join the MCU: “They’re Doing Something No One’s Ever Really Done”

    “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done." Keanu Reeves Wants to Join the MCU: “They’re Doing Something No One’s Ever Really Done” Wren Graves

  • Capitol riot suspect’s court hearing turns to potential criminal charge for Trump

    The judge and lawyers discuss whether the then-president’s pressure on Vice President Mike Pence could have amounted to obstruction.

  • About those NYPD cops who DeSantis praised for coming to Florida: There are issues

    New details are emerging about the newest dozen police officers lauded by Gov. Ron DeSantis for moving to Central Florida from New York City to escape what the governor described as low morale and a lack of support from Democratic politicians there.

  • Judge scolds FL man who took Pelosi lectern in Capitol riot. ‘Why shouldn’t I lock you up?’

    “... What concerns me is that you were gullible enough to come all the way up here from Florida based upon a lie,” the judge told the Parrish man on Monday. Here’s what happened.

  • Indiana Black Man Charged In His Own ‘Attempted Lynching’ Launched a GoFundMe to Raise Funds. Now a Judge Is Blocking His Access to a Public Defender.

    An Indiana judge ruled last week that a Black man criminally charged in connection with a racially motivated July 2020 attack at Lake Monroe, in […]

  • ‘We paid a price for being a hero’: GoFundMe for teenage SEPTA hero raises over $700,000

    A crowdfunding campaign set up to help Christina, the teenager who stood up to bullies and was beaten on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train last week, has surpassed its initial $10,000 goal by raising more than $702,435, as of Nov. 22. Tons of support: The GoFundMe campaign, set by YLin Chen, Christina’s mother, and Michael Chen, Christina’s brother,  said that Christina has now been released from the hospital after suffering the severe beating last week, according to local news site Billy Penn. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.

  • Death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis ruled homicide, died of violence and fentanyl intoxication

    The death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was ruled a homicide, and cause by neglect, violence and fentanyl intoxication, autopsy reveals.

  • Police: Pregnant librarian killed in alleged road rage shooting was aggressor

    A pregnant Volusia County librarian was killed in an alleged road rage incident in Orange City over the weekend. However, investigators have identified the victim as the aggressor.

  • Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault

    A long-term substitute teacher at West Ottawa High School had sex with a 16-year-old student at least twice and threatened to kill herself if he told, according to documentation from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office obtained by The Sentinel

  • Boyfriend Charged With Murdering Mom-to-Be Who Sent Ominous Texts Before Death

    City of Houston/FacebookThe boyfriend of a mom-to-be in Texas has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing the young woman after he found out she was pregnant.Police on Monday announced the arrest of Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, who is accused of shooting 25-year-old Cavanna Smith in the head last month and leaving her dead body in the middle of a Houston street. She was four-and-a-half weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Harris County