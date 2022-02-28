ICC urged to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine by Russia and Belarus

Julian Borger in Washington
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP</span>
Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP

Lithuania has called on the international criminal court (ICC) in The Hague to open an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine.

Lithuania’s prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, told the Washington Post: “What Putin is doing is just a murder and nothing else, and I hope he will be in The Hague.”

With evidence mounting of Russia’s use of indiscriminate cluster munitions on Ukrainian cities, and the leveling of residential buildings in Kharkiv in particular, the government in Kyiv is also preparing a case against Moscow to take to The Hague.

Related: Rockets kill civilians in Kharkiv as Moscow ‘adapts its tactics’

The ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, is expected to open an investigation in the coming days. Khan, a British lawyer, issued a statement on Friday recalling that Ukraine had given the court the authority to investigate war crimes since 2014.

He said his office “remains fully committed to the prevention of atrocity crimes and to ensuring that anyone responsible for such crimes is held accountable”, adding he would make a more detailed statement on his return from a work trip to Bangladesh.

Ukraine has also taken Russia to the international court of justice (ICJ) for having launched an invasion on the pretext of false claims of genocide perpetrated against the country’s Russian speakers.

David Bosco, an expert on international justice at Indiana University said the ICJ submission “is kind of a symbolic move by Ukraine”.

“That’s not going to yield very much because it’s not actually clear that ICJ is going to have jurisdiction,” Bosco said. “And then even if they do, it’s something that would take a long, long time.”

But several groups have started to collate war crimes evidence for use for future trials at the ICC or elsewhere.

Eliot Higgins, the founder of the Bellingcat investigative journalism agency said it was working with other organisations to preserve evidence that would be accepted in court.

“We’ve been working on issues related to accountability using open source evidence for a long time, so we’re very familiar with the needs of stakeholders like the ICC,” Higgins said.

“Our goal would then be to make that data available to any accountability process that wants to use it. We aim to have, at a minimum, date and geolocation data, and then work to add other data, such as the type of violation documented, munitions featured in videos, etc.”

Khan’s predecessor as ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, announced in 2020 that there was enough evidence from the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea to launch an investigation but the ICC judges did not give their approval.

Bosco said that in the wake of the Lithuanian submission, Khan would not have to seek the judges’ approval to launch a new investigation, and so could move swiftly to start work.

“If the ICC is going to investigate, that means from their perspective they have jurisdiction over any Russians on Ukrainian territory and over any crimes committed on Ukrainian territory,” Bosco said. “But it’s got to be either war crimes, crime against humanity or genocide.”

The Rome statute, the ICC’s founding document, was amended in 2018 to include the crime of aggression. However, in his statement, Khan said he did not have jurisdiction to investigate that crime because neither Russia nor Ukraine are signatories to the Rome statute.

Recommended Stories

  • Inspired by bravery and sacrifice I see in Ukraine protests

    Why people like Putin, Trump and others don’t stand a chance against Zelensky, the people of Ukraine, and those who support them. | Opinion

  • Brits will feel economic pain over Russian sanctions, Liz Truss warns

    The foreign secretary warned Brits will feel some economic consequences of sanctions on Russia.

  • Alex Ovechkin and Vladimir Putin: What we know about Capitals star's support of Russian president

    Capitals star Alex Ovechkin said his piece about Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, and he has expressed support of Vladimir Putin in the past.

  • North Texas woman, son among 4 accused of killing 16-year-old in failed Mesquite robbery

    Four suspects are accused of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in January in Mesquite, Texas.

  • Governors Call for Boycott of Russian Products in Response to Country's Invasion of Ukraine

    The boycotts of Russian products — though symbolic in some ways — are expected to hurt businesses and grow as the conflict that has already killed at least 198 people continues

  • Yellowstone looks toward road improvement projects in 2022

    There will be three major road improvement projects in Yellowstone National Park beginning in 2022. All three projects will cause major delays (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb and Yellowstone River Bridge) and two projects (Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge) will have overnight closures.

  • "Signs of genocide": Zelensky calls on international court to investigate Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Russia's unprovoked attacks "show signs of genocide" and called on the international court at The Hague to investigate. Driving the news: In a video address posted on Facebook, Zelensky said Russia "deserves an international tribunal. We are documenting their crimes. And there would have been many more of these crimes if it hadn't been for our courageous defenders," per a translation on CNN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Marke

  • Exclusive-Tax energy firms' windfall profits to raise green cash, EU to tell countries - sources

    The European Commission will propose that member countries tax the profits energy companies made from recent gas price spikes and invest the revenue in renewable energy and energy-saving renovations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. European gas prices soared to record highs last year and have stayed high since, spiking again on Monday amid concerns over supply disruptions after Russia - Europe's top gas supplier - invaded Ukraine. The EU executive will next week publish proposals to reduce Europe's reliance on imported gas faster, and make countries' energy systems more resilient in the face of supply shocks or price spikes.

  • Microsoft to remove RT apps, ban Russian state-owned media ads

    The company said it would not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, de-rank their search results on Bing and not place any ads from its ad network on those sites. Western tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, have placed restrictions on Russia's state-controlled media outlets in Ukraine and around the world.

  • COVID-19 dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: A case for (some) continued masking — Scoop: Biden to send more U.S. workers back to office — CDC loosens masking guidance — Omicron subvariant sparks reopening jitters.Vaccines: Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies — America prepares for a potential 4th shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says vaccine saved his life.States: Hawaii will soon be the only U.S. state with a mask mandate — California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.World:

  • Finland sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in policy shift

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday, in a shift of policy. The shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons and 70,000 food packages, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen added. "The anti-tank weapons can be used to fight armoured vehicles," Kaikkonen told a news conference after a government meeting on Monday.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas rose after a raft of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine amplified concerns about energy shortages. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateBenchmark fut

  • Shell to end all partnerships with Russian gas giant Gazprom after pressure over Ukraine invasion

    Shell has announced it will exit billions of dollars-worth of investments in Russia, including a 27.5 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-2 gas facility. The London-listed oil giant said on Monday it would close out all of its joint ventures with Russian state-backed gas firm Gazprom. Businesses are coming under increasing pressure to reconsider their presence in Russia, after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.

  • Leading Russian Cinematographers Speak Out Against War in Ukraine (EXCLUSIVE)

    An open letter against the war in Ukraine has been signed by prominent Russian cinematographers, spearheaded by Fedor Lyass (“Hardcore Henry”). The signatories include Roman Vasyanov (“Suicide Squad,” “Fury”), Mikhail Krichman (“Loveless,” “Leviathan”), Pavel Kapinos (“Hardcore Henry”), Vladislav Opelyants (“Leto,” “Petrov’s Flu,” “Persian Lessons”) and Pavel Fomintsev (“Unclenching the Fists”). Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine […]

  • U.S. blasts Putin nuclear order as 'unacceptable,' considers further sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it has not ruled out imposing new sanctions on Russia's energy sector. In issuing the order to prepare Russia's nuclear weapons for increased readiness for launch, Putin cited "aggressive statements" from NATO allies and widespread sanctions imposed by Western nations.

  • MarketWatch Petrocurrency Index on pace for record close as Russia’s ruble tumbles, outweighing oil-price surge

    MarketWatch's petrocurrency index is on track Monday to post a record close as Russia's ruble declines amid new sanctions on Moscow.

  • Son, 29, accused of killing 60-year-old mother at Hays County home, authorities say

    Deputies arrested Jeremiah Kuenzli. He was charged with murder and taken to the Hays County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

  • Man who stabbed wife to death in Baltimore and blamed panhandlers sentenced to life in prison

    BALTIMORE — The Maryland man who stabbed his wife to death in Baltimore and created an elaborate ruse that a pair of panhandlers in East Baltimore killed her was sentenced to life in prison Monday. Jacquelyn Smith’s murder in December 2018 shocked the city: a 54-year-old electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground stabbed in her chest while driving through Baltimore in the middle of the ...

  • Armed robbery reported at Tacoma doughnut shop on 6th Avenue

    Tacoma Police Department officers responded to two armed robberies Sunday at businesses in the city.

  • Police find tow truck driver 'dazed and unable to speak' after violent punch caught on video

    Police released a video showing the assault, which left the victim unconscious and suffering from a concussion and skull fracture.