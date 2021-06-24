Ice-age humans stabbed a cave bear through the head 35,000 years ago. Researchers just found the damaged skull.

Aylin Woodward
·5 min read
cave bear images
A small cave bear skull (left) and an arrowhead discovered in Russia's Imanay Cave. Ural Federal University

  • Paleontologists discovered the 35,000-year-old skull of a small cave bear in a Russian cave.

  • The skull had a distinct, oblong hole in it. A recent study suggests human hunters were to blame - they most likely stabbed the animal in the head while it hibernated.

  • Although previous research has shown that humans targeted other types of cave bears, this is the first evidence that they hunted small cave bears during the last ice age.

  • However, it's possible that ice-age humans stabbed the bear after it had already died as part of a ritual.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

During the Paleolithic era 35,000 years ago, a small cave bear settled into a cave to hibernate. It never woke up.

cave bear images
Paleontologist Dmitry Gimranov handles a cave bear skull he helped discover in Russia's Imanay Cave. Ural Federal University

Human hunters most likely found the bear — a species called Ursus rossicus — napping in the cave, according to a recent study. Then they stabbed the beast in the head.

The researchers found the skull during a three-year excavation of the cave, known as Imanay, in a remote part of the southern Ural mountains in Russia. It had a distinct, oblong hole in its side more than an inch long.

cave bear skull
A small cave bear skull found in the Imanay Cave in Bashkiria, Russia. Gimranov et al. 2021

The new study suggests it's evidence of a stabbing wound, which by extension means that Paleolithic people hunted small cave bears.

An analysis of the bear's teeth suggested it died in the winter - which is why paleontologists think it was killed while hibernating.

cave bear skull
Paleontologist Dmitry Gimranov handles the skull of a small cave bear he found in Russia. Ural Federal University / Elizaveta Veretennikova

Bears grow new layers of tooth enamel twice a year, in the summer and winter, Ars Technica reported. So the researchers looked at the layers to determine the bear's age at the time of its death. They concluded the animal was between nine and 10 years old when it died.

The skull hole shows no signs of healing, which suggests the wound happened around the time of the bear's death.

cave bear images
An example of an arrowhead mounted on a spear shaft, a weapon that could have killed a cave bear. Ural Federal University

The hole's size suggests a strong impact with a hard object. Although it's possible the bear was bludgeoned by a falling rock while it slept, a hunter is a more likely explanation, according to Dmitry Gimranov, a paleontologist from Ural Federal University.

"Most likely, the animal was killed by ancient people," Gimranov, who co-authored the study, said in a press release.

Gimranov and his colleagues suggest that ancient hunters might have used a spear to pierce the bear's skull. That would be doable if they were standing at close range — a plausible scenario if the animal was deep in slumber.

Gimranov's team didn't find an arrowhead or spear lodged in the cave bear's head, but they did find a piece of flint sharpened to a point in the same layer of cave sediment.

cave bear images
An example of an arrowhead that could have pierced a cave bear's skull. Ural Federal University

The sharpened point aligned almost perfectly with the hole in the bear skull, according to the study. Gimranov said the point is about the same size as the hole and may have been mounted onto a spear.

Both small and large cave bears - two different species - dwelled in their namesake abodes across Eurasia during the last ice age.

cave bear skull
A small cave bear skull discovered in the Ural mountains of Russia. The black arrowhead to its left may have been used to kill the bear. Ural Federal University / Elizaveta Veretennikova

The latter, known as Ursus spelaeus, stood 11.5 feet tall. Both went extinct at least 15,000 years ago.

Our human ancestors occupied and hunted in those same caves, including Imanay.

Previous research has found that ice-age hunters pursued large cave bears, but the new study offers possibly the first direct evidence that humans also hunted small cave bears.

Beyond the skull, Gimranov's team found more than 10,000 bones in Imanay Cave - from foxes, mammoths, cave lions, woolly rhinos, and other small cave bears.

cave bear images
Paleontologist Dmitry Gimranov and his colleagues explore Imanay Cave in Bashkiria, Russia. Ural Federal University

None of the various cave bear bones the researchers found showed signs of being gnawed. That wasn't unexpected, Gimranov said, because only 20 to 30 cave bear bones in the entire Eurasian fossil record show signs of butchering.

So if the hunters at Imanay Cave didn't eat their ursine prey, it's possible they stumbled across the bear after it had died, then stabbed it as part of an ancient ritual.

cave bear images
Paleontologist Dmitry Gimranov collects samples from inside Imanay Cave. Ural Federal University

"In the Paleolithic, ritual, sacred practices were widespread," Gimranov said, adding, "a hole in the skull could have been made after the death of the bear as a ritual practice."

Small cave bears resembled modern-day brown bears in size. They were common across what is now western Europe, and the Ural and Caucus mountains in Russia.

cave bear reconstruction
A reconstruction of a European cave bear (Ursus spelaeus). Wikimedia Commons

Cave bears' didn't eat meat, however. Their teeth show wear and tear consistent with an animal that dines on tough vegetation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Birds acting blind when approached, dying by hundreds. Scientists don't know why.

    Wildlife experts in at least six states are investigating the cause of the bird deaths.

  • I'm a New Yorker who visited the Midwest for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised me.

    An Insider reporter visited Chicago and Detroit and thought the cities were quieter, slower, and more friendly than New York.

  • Bison injures hiker at Yellowstone National Park, officials say. Here’s what we know

    “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.”

  • Fact check: Contact with wild parsnip harmful to humans and animals

    A post online claims a plant called wild parsnip can be dangerous. This is true.

  • Dolphins Stampede Alongside California Whale Watching Boat

    Tourists aboard a whale-watching vessel off the coast of Newport Beach, California, were delighted when a “stampede” of common dolphins traveled at speed alongside their boat.Footage of the event was taken by Jessica Roame, a naturalist and marine science educator at Newport Whales.Roame told Storyful that the moment was captured on June 18, and that the pod consisted of what she believed to be “around 400 common dolphins stampeding.” Credit: Jessica Roame via Storyful

  • Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

    Scientists are surprised by how far they've gone and say they're displaying other unusual behaviours.

  • Giant panda gives birth to twins at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

    The cubs, which have not yet been named, are the first ever twins to be born at the zoo in Tokyo.

  • Birds Are Dying Of A Bizarre Mystery Illness In 6 States, D.C.

    Hundreds of birds have suffered swollen eyes and strange symptoms from a deadly ailment — and no one knows for sure what it is.

  • Massive 883-pound shark recently tracked off NJ

    A nearly 900-pound, 11-foot-long great white shark pinged off the coast of Atlantic City as she made her way north last weekend.

  • How A Preschooler Helped Solve A Lemur Kidnapping From The San Francisco Zoo

    The man accused of stealing the lemur could spend up to a year in jail, federal prosecutors said Monday.

  • What’s next for grizzly bears in Idaho, surrounding states? Managers say it’s complicated

    The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee is rethinking its plans as grizzly ranges expand and tourism at national parks threatens potential conflicts.

  • Mystery illness strikes down birds across US south and midwest

    Scientists are trying to find the cause of an affliction that leaves victims with crusty eyes, swollen faces and the inability to fly Murmurations of blackbirds, starlings and grackles gather in Huron, Ohio, earlier this year. Photograph: Andrew Dolph/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock A mysterious illness is killing birds across several states in the south and midwestern US, and wildlife scientists are rushing to try to find the cause, with many victims suffering from crusty eyes, swollen faces and the

  • Geriatric penguin gets shoes to help with his arthritis

    Enrique is starting to feel the effects of his wise old age.

  • Lexington ups pressure on Kentucky Utilities to stop clear-cutting trees

    Will the city’s move to get KU to sign a memorandum requiring it to notify the city when it cuts trees help mitigate tree loss?

  • Squirrel Monkey Gets All Up in Deer's Personal Space

    A red brocket in Yolosa, Bolivia, was surprisingly calm, and very patient, as a black-capped squirrel monkey scampered all over its head.The hilarious scene was captured at the La Senda Verde wildlife refuge by Natalia Cara de Medeiros, a biologist who volunteers at the sanctuary. She says that both animals were rescued from wildlife trafficking.The rowdy monkey is part of a troop of primates that roam freely at the sanctuary, according to De Medeiros.“They not only steal other animals’ food but also interact with the ones that don’t really mind their presence,” she wrote in her video caption. Credit: Natalia Cara de Medeiros via Storyful

  • Polish zoo welcomes second bongo antelope this year

    The antelope, born on June 15, is a half-sister of mountain bongo Molly, born at the zoo in April. The two youngsters share a father, named Franek, but have a different mother.The antelope sisters have not met yet but have seen each other through a metal fence separating their enclosures, Warsaw Zoo staff told Reuters.The zoo proposed four names for the baby mountain bongo, each starting with the letter M, and asked the public to vote for their favourite one on social media.Mountain bongos, the largest among African forest antelopes, are a critically endangered species with only about 70-80 adults left in the wild, according to the IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species.The animals are nocturnal and have a striking appearance due to their long horns and their reddish-brown coat offset with white or yellow markings in the form of thin vertical lines.

  • Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

    Federal agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest grasshopper-killing campaign since the 1980s amid an outbreak of the drought-loving insects that cattle ranchers fear will strip bare public and private rangelands. In central Montana's Phillips County, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the nearest town, Frank Wiederrick said large numbers of grasshoppers started showing up on prairie surrounding his ranch in recent days. “Drought and grasshoppers go together and they are cleaning us out."

  • How do sharks that never stop swimming rest? Scientists may have figured it out

    Marine biologists spot sharks near French Polynesia using the current to take a bit of a break.

  • Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Tokyo's zoo

    This giant panda has given birth to twin cubsCourtesy: Tokyo Zoological Park SocietyArrow pointing: Shin ShinLocation: Tokyo, JapanIt's the first time twin pandas were born at Ueno ZooPandas are notoriously difficult to breed in captivityas the females go into heat only once a year and can be picky about partners(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) UENO ZOOLOGICAL GARDENS ZOO SPOKESMAN, NAOYA OHASHI, SAYING:"It is said that in most cases, when twins are born, only one will grow up. In order to raise both of them, we need to have one panda always be held by Shin Shin. We will have them take turns to nurse while the other one will be in an incubator. Once one panda finishes nursing, we will place that one in the incubator, and let the one who hasn't nursed yet be together with Shin Shin. We need to watch the feeding times for the pandas and perform this work around the clock for a few months. I believe this is the most difficult part."

  • 'Crazy' ants that kill birds eradicated from Pacific atoll

    An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the ants have been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The ants stalk seabirds on the uninhabited atoll and prevented nesting on about 70 acres of land.