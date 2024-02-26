In the Ice Age, woolly mammoths trudged along on this route between two Oklahoma communities.

There is a paved roadway between the Oklahoma towns of Luther and Jones that is named Hogback Road.

It's an opportune time for you and your family to jump into your time machine and give the control knob a good crank so that you are transported back to the land of beyond.

No time machine, you say? Oh, contraire! That automobile in your home's driveway is your passport to adventure.

All that it takes is a smidgeon of imagination and down-home fun.

Might I suggest a destination? There is a paved roadway between the Oklahoma towns of Luther and Jones. That is the Hogback Road. It is a little under nine miles in length and is situated on the crest of a ridge between these two communities. As you drive along, take note of the fact the roadway has very few bridges or under-road culverts. It is not an uphill and downhill route. It is the path of least resistance between these two geographical points.

In the Ice Age days long ago, woolly mammoths trudged along on this route. American buffalo eventually used the same path. Native Americans followed suite. Euro-American pioneers eventually plied the same avenue of travel in mule-drawn wagons. Today it is covered in asphalt and has the designation: Hogback Road.

Why are you hesitating? Your time travel machine is parked right out front. Let's embark on an adventure of imagination.

Neil Garrison was the longtime naturalist at a central Oklahoma nature center. His email is atlatlgarrison@hotmail.com.

