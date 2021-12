Refinery29

Congratulations — you've made it through another year! Although 2021 was arguably almost as much of a fever dream as 2020 was, the only way to move on is to move forward into 2022. With the New Year approaching, we thought we'd take a peak at what's ahead using one of our favorite divination methods: tarot card pulls.For those of you that don't know, tarot is a practice that uses a deck of cards to provide a sense of direction. There are personalized readings for individual insights, but in this