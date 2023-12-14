'Ice Angels' ministry carries on late co-founder's mission of providing relief to homeless

I met Lenny and Mary Kaplan in 2016 and I enjoyed telling the story about the ministry they founded to help people experiencing homelessness.

Today, any enjoyment I may have in the words I write about the couple come from Mary Kaplan's certainty that her beloved husband of 44 years is now with the Lord.

In other words, this "Ice Angel" has taken flight.

Lenny Kaplin died in November. He was 77. A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 16, at Mosaic Community Church, 3131 NW 50.

He and Mary initially founded the Ice Angels ministry in 2010 as an outreach providing cold water to people experiencing homelessness. The pair drove by people in need on their way to and from Sunday worship services at Epworth United Methodist and wanted to give some much-needed relief to those exposed to the extreme heat that summer. The recipients of their compassion, grateful for the cool H20 during a triple-digit heat wave, dubbed them "icy angels" and the Kaplans chose to call their ministry a variation of that nickname.

Lenny had been a sous chef at the Skirvin and Petroleum Club and knew his way around a kitchen. He decided that the Ice Angels would also provide food. He knew what a hot, nutritious meal meant to the soul and he wanted to provide that to Oklahomans in need.

"He was always a believer in giving the best food and not just generic food," Mary said.

The couple's first food truck was purchased through a grant from the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference, although Mary said Ice Angels currently has a newer model food truck/trailer.

The five congregations that have partnered with the Kaplans to serve free weekly meals over the years include Mosaic Community Church, where they have been longtime members (their church Epworth essentially evolved into Mosaic), Quail Springs United Methodist, First United Methodist Church of Moore, Grace Episcopal Church in Yukon and the former Crossbridge Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, which allowed the ministry to set up each week at what was for many years the church's property in south Oklahoma City.

The Rev. Scott Spencer, lead pastor of Mosaic Community Church, said the couple were among the first people he met when he came to Mosaic as pastor in 2015. He quickly learned about Ice Angels and he began helping the Kaplans and the ministry's volunteers serve people.

"Lenny's passion was serving delicious home-cooked meals," Spencer said. "As a former chef, he wanted those experiencing homelessness to have lunches that were more than just hotdogs or sandwiches. He and Mary have taught me so much about working alongside the people we serve."

I learned a lot from the Kaplans, too. Lenny, in particular, always greeted me with a smile, mentioning my name as if he was genuinely glad to see me. Mary told me that he saw in me a kindred spirit, someone who really cared about people.

"He always, from the beginning, had a connection with the underserved, the underappreciated and the 'other,' and the more society shunned them, the more interested and more caring he was," she said.

I also learned the value of tenacity and sheer will power by watching Lenny. He was a very determined individual who overcame all manner of health issues ― multiple heart attacks and lung cancer ― in order to continue on his mission of helping the indigent. Mary said he was diagnosed with lung cancer for the first time in 2013 and successfully fought it off with radiation and chemotherapy. She said cancer returned this year, in a much more aggressive form, and it was too much for him.

One thing that helps as I look back over my encounters with Lenny and Mary is the knowledge that the Ice Angels ministry will continue on. Mary, who is 80, said she plans to go out and serve among Ice Angels volunteers as long as her own health will allow. She said the ministry served 476 meals and gave out 19 backpacks, 20 tents and 18 sleeping bags in November.

She was making plans to be out there on Dec. 13 as Ice Angels joined forces with Karen Monahan with Love Like Jesus at the Ice Angels' outreach spot at 1200 S Walker. They plan to provide a hot nutritious meal, clothing, toiletries, shoes, tents, sleeping bags, and other items for individuals in need.

Lenny wouldn't have had it any other way.

How to help

For more information about Ice Angels, go to the ministry's Facebook page. To make donations in Lenny Kaplan's memory, send correspondence to Mosaic Community Church, 3131 NW 50, OKC 73112, call 405-942-5929 or go to http://www.mosaicokc.org or mosaiccommunitychurchokc@gmail.com.

