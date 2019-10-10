Migrant Alleged to Have Raped Woman Immediately after Sheriff’s Office Ignored ICE Detainer and Released Him Is Arrested

An undocumented Salvadoran immigrant accused of raping a woman immediately after he was released from custody by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, which failed to honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement order to detain him, was arrested by ICE agents on Wednesday, the agency has announced.

Antonio Ulises Perez, 38, was released from the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday and went “almost immediately” to the house of the woman he is accused of raping. ICE arrested Ulises Perez later on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

ICE filed a detainer request with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, before Ulises Perez was released, asking that he be transferred to immigration authorities, but the Sheriff’s Office refused to honor it “in direct contravention of federal immigration law,” ICE said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event,” the statement said. “A few months ago, Oklahoma County decided to no longer honor ICE detainers and began releasing criminal aliens back into the local community at the expense of law-abiding citizens.”

“It is unconscionable that someone who is sworn to uphold the law would find it acceptable to release an alleged rapist who is illegally present in the U.S. back into the community when there are other options available under federal immigration law,” read a statement from Marc Moore, the field-office director for ICE Dallas. “Within a few hours of being released, this illegal alien was back at the home of the rape victim where he was free to re-victimize her and harm other members of the community.”

“Fortunately, ICE deportation officers were able to quickly locate this individual and safely take him back into custody,” Moore said.

More from National Review