ICE bars newly enrolled international students from entering the US if their classes will be online only

ICE announced on Friday that international students who newly enrolled after March 9 "will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll" if the school they take a fully online course load this fall term.
This announcement comes ten days after ICE announced on July 14 that they would rescind their initial guidelines.
Earlier in July, ICE initially announced a policy that forbade international students from remaining in the US if their schools were "operating entirely online." The change in rules has stirred confusion and backlash among students and universities across the country.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Friday that international students who newly enrolled in classes after March 9 "will not be able to enter the U.S." if all of their courses are online in the fall.
"Nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 percent online," the announcement stated.
Manar Waheed, Senior Legislative and Advocacy Counsel at ACLU, told Insider that the new announcement is "another way for the administration to target students in particular and [prevent] people from coming to the US," including those who come for "educational opportunities."
This rule comes after the Trump administration rescinded an initial order, which banned international students from remaining in the US if their schools are "operating entirely online."
The policy had appeared to allow students to stay if they took a combination of online and in-person classes. But limited information sowed confusion among universities, as they scurried to find ways to protect international students from potential deportation.
Harvard and MIT quickly filed a lawsuit against ICE over the new policy, garnering support from 200 universities. Harvard and MIT's lawsuit addressed concerns for international students with time zone variations or with "unreliable or state-managed Internet connections." The lawsuit cited examples of students in Syria, where there is an ongoing humanitarian crisis, or Ethiopia, where the government is known to suspend internet access on recurring occasions.
Seventeen states and DC had also filed a separate lawsuit against the policy, representing more than 370,000 international students at over 1,100 colleges in the combined regions, some who told Insider that the policy was unsettling and jeopardizing their futures.
ICE did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
Read more:
The ICE policy that would expel international students taking online classes is being rolled back
International students are losing their 'idealized vision' of the US and weighing options to leave the country if Trump wins in November
Colleges are scrambling to figure out how to keep international students in the US as ICE threatens to deport them
ICE says international students taking online courses have to transfer or leave the US, as dozens of schools shift to remote learning in response to COVID-19
Read the original article on Insider