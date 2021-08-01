ICE to begin processing migrant families to relieve overcrowded border patrol stations

Julia Ainsley
·2 min read

A surging number of immigrant families crossing the border in recent weeks has led to overcrowding in border patrol stations, and many of those families will now be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to two senior Department of Homeland Security officials.

From there, the families will either be released with ankle monitors and a court date to make their case for asylum or put on flights to be quickly deported, the officials said.

As of Saturday, border patrol processing facilities were holding migrants 585 percent above capacity. In the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest sector for border crossings, there were 6,671 immigrants being held in facilities meant for 965 people, according to one of the officials, leading to the spread of Covid-19, other viruses and lice among migrants.

To deal with the overcrowding and attempt to make more room, border patrol has been releasing undocumented migrant families into the United States without court dates or any way to track their whereabouts. More than 50,000 migrants were recently released without court dates and given a date to report to an ICE field office within 60 days, but approximately 15,000 did not show, the DHS officials said.

Now, in an unprecedented move, an agency usually tasked with detention, enforcement and removal of undocumented immigrants, ICE officers will be performing health screenings, offering Covid vaccines, telling immigrants their legal rights and connecting them with non-governmental organizations that can help them, the officials said. Asylum officers will continue making initial determinations for asylum-seeking migrants, either at the ICE facilities or by phone, they said.

Spokespeople for ICE, CBP and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.

The Biden administration has come under pressure from both sides of the immigration debate for its handling of families during the pandemic.

Immigration advocacy groups have argued in a lawsuit that the Trump-initiated policy known as Title 42 that expels immigrants back to Mexico before they can make an asylum claim should be lifted for families. While Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently sought a court order to make Title 42 enforced more widely.

All unaccompanied children, some single adults and the vast majority of families are currently not being expelled under Title 42, in part because Mexico refuses to take back many families.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration has started flying some migrants back to home country as part of new expedited removal policy

    Flights began Friday for some families who arrived at the border who could not be expelled under Title 42, but “do not have a legal basis to stay."

  • U.S. resumes fast-track deportation flights of Central American migrant families

    The United States on Friday resumed fast-track deportation flights for migrant families that recently arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border, amid a sharp increase in the number of migrants at the southern border. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement the flights would transport Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran migrant families who could not be immediately expelled under a coronavirus-related public health policy and did not have a legal basis to stay in the country. "We are making clear that those who do not qualify to remain in the United States will be promptly removed," the statement said.

  • Biden assures Cuban Americans, face to face, he is committed to empowering the Cuban people | Opinion

    As the son of Cuban exiles whose parents fled their country in search of freedom and opportunity, I can attest to the fact that President Joe Biden has long stood — and continues to stand — in solidarity with the Cuban people’s struggle for freedom.

  • Biden administration reinstates fast-track deportation flights

    The Biden administration on Friday resumed fast-track deportation flights to Central America, the Department of Homeland Security announced.The big picture: Officials said Monday that they were planning to resume "expedited removal flights" following an increase in the number of migrants crossing into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, the Washington Post reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.DHS said that families apprehended by Customs and Border

  • Covid devastated nursing homes. Delta and staff vaccination rates could wreak havoc.

    Officials in some states have begun sounding the alarm about outbreaks among long-term care facilities and nursing homes as delta variant fuels cases.

  • Biden directs Pentagon to figure out ‘how and when’ to require COVID vaccine for the military

    NO MORE MR. NICE GUY: The days of police pleading and cajoling are coming to an end. In announcing new vaccine rules for federal workers, President Joe Biden said he wants to require all members of the military to roll up their sleeves and get a vaccine to stem the spread of the new delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Texans QB Tyrod Taylor excused from practice, expected back on Monday

    Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was absent from Saturday's training camp with an excused absence for personal reasons.

  • Virginia county school board votes no on adopting state transgender policies

    A Virginia county school board declined to adopt policies provided and required by the state regarding the treatment of transgender students Thursday.

  • Walensky backtracks nationwide vaccine mandate comments amid messaging confusion

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky backtracked Friday after she said the Biden administration was entertaining a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate.

  • U.S. CDC internal report says Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox - report

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and cautioned it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document. The variant was also more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines, but the health authority said such incidents were very rare, the CDC report posted on the Washington Post website showed. In its summary, the CDC report said Delta is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.

  • Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief

    Civil rights advocates, religious leaders and others on Friday said they were outraged by St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan's claims that he was assaulted and bombarded with racial slurs after defending a new mask mandate. Khan spoke at the St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, when the council voted 5-2 to end a mask mandate imposed by Democratic County Executive Sam Page. St. Louis city and county simultaneously began requiring masks last week to combat the fast-spreading delta variant of COVID-19.

  • Biden's COVID-19 pandemic messaging leaves Americans confused

    The Biden administration's handling of the Delta surge has left Americans confused and frustrated, fueling media overreaction and political manipulation. Why it matters: The past year and a half have left Americans cynical about the government's COVID response, and — in many cases — misinformed or uninformed. We're getting fog and reversals when steady, clear-eyed, factual information is needed more than ever. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The past fi

  • 3 arrested in deadly Visalia shooting

    Three suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting in Visalia, and one of the two victims has died.

  • A Key Senate Democrat Says Passing Universal Paid Parental Leave This Fall Is A Top Priority

    A new study found that not having family support policies costs the US economy $650 billion per year.View Entire Post ›

  • McGeachin says Idaho indoctrination task force will take public testimony next month

    At their third meeting Thursday, members of the task force heard from a New Zealand man described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a far-right conspiracy theorist.”

  • Missouri senator didn’t disclose emails in reform school investigation, lawmaker says

    House Minority Leader Crystal Quade told an oversight committee that Sen. Sandy Crawford did not turn over her email exchange with a Circle of Hope owner that was covered by a Sunshine Law request.

  • Afghans who assisted U.S. arrive at Virginia base. Many others remain in peril

    The first flight of Afghan contractors landed Friday in Virginia as the administration scrambles to relocate interpreters and contractors to safety.

  • U.S. warns China is building more nuclear missile silos

    The U.S. military is warning about what analysts have described as a major expansion of China’s nuclear missile silo fields at a time of heightened tension between Beijing and Washington. Researchers at the Federation of American Scientists estimate that China has approximately 250 underground missile silos under construction after they used satellite imagery to identify a new field being built in western China. U.S. Strategic Command tweeted a link Wednesday to a story in The New York Times on the federation's findings, which were published this week.

  • Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as others

    In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots. Health officials on Friday released details of that research, which was key in this week's decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges. The authors said the findings suggest that the CDC's mask guidance should be expanded to include the entire country, even outside of hot spots.

  • New Louisiana abortion, policing, marijuana laws take effect

    Louisiana is ending jail time for possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana, adding new requirements for doctors administering the […] The post New Louisiana abortion, policing, marijuana laws take effect appeared first on TheGrio.