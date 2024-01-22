Ice chunk falls 40 feet from frozen waterfall and hits hiker below, Utah rescuers say

A falling chunk of ice from a frozen waterfall crashed onto a hiker admiring the view, injuring her, Utah rescuers reported.

The accident took place Saturday, Jan. 20, at Waterfall Canyon, Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a news release.

The woman hiked to the waterfall near Ogden with her friends and family, then approached the frozen waterfall, KTVX reported.

The ice chunk fell about 40 feet, striking her on the head and back, around 10 a.m. rescuers told KUTV.

Terrain and wind prevented a helicopter from reaching the injured woman, rescuers said. A rescue team retrieved her using a utility terrain vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, rescuers said.

“We want to remind recreationists that warmer temperatures increase the risk of falling ice as it melts, and they should avoid those areas,” rescuers said in the release.

Ogden is about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

What to know about winter hiking

The National Park Service offers the following advice to winter hikers:.

Bring layers of clothing, warm outer layers, sunglasses and sunscreen and lots of water and snacks.

Know where you’re going. Bring a map and compass, and don’t rely on phones, which may lose service.

Check the weather forecast. Weather can change quickly, especially at higher elevations.

Know the trail conditions before you start.

Consider leaving pets at home, since they are prohibited on many trails.

Discuss your plans with friends, family and park officials. Be sure someone knows where you are and when you plan to return home.

Be avalanche aware and check the latest avalanche forecast.

Stay off frozen rivers, ponds and lakes.

