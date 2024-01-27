Ice Chunks Float Down Indiana's Wabash River

Warnings were extended for areas along Indiana’s Wabash River on Saturday, January 27, as ice jams threatened to worsen flooding conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage taken by Tim Garbison shows ice chunks in the Wabash River, as seen from the Old Williamsport Bridge in Williamsport on Saturday morning.

“Piles and piles of ice on each side of bank!” Garbison wrote.

A flood warning and a dense fog advisory were in effect for Williamsport at this time, according to the NWS. Credit: Tim Garbison via Storyful

