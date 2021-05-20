ICE to close Irwin detention center in Georgia where immigrant women alleged widespread medical abuse

Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, speaks at a news conference in Atlanta protesting conditions at the immigration jail on Sept. 15, 2020. (Associated Press)

The Biden administration will close two immigration detention centers in Massachusetts and Georgia that are under federal investigation for alleged abuse of detained immigrants, including the Irwin County Detention Center where scores of women said they suffered medical abuse.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday to stop detaining immigrants at Irwin "as soon as possible and consistent with any legal obligations," and to do the same at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center in North Dartmouth, Mass., as well as terminate an agreement with the Bristol County Sheriff's Office "that is no longer operationally needed."

As of April 22, the Irwin County Detention Center, located in Ocilla, Georgia, no longer held any immigrant women, after dozens ultimately stepped forward to report unnecessary medical procedures conducted by a local gynecologist, which they said were performed without their consent, according to Times reporting. Several were deported after speaking out publicly or testifying to federal investigators about their experience with the gynecologist, Dr. Mahendra Amin, who denies the allegations, and remains under criminal investigation.

A number of the women say they are still suffering from the procedures, and still do not know what exactly was done to them.

“All of the pain ... was worth it," Jaromy Floriano Navarro, who was deported to Mexico shortly after speaking out about alleged abuses at Irwin last year, said in a statement shared with the Times.

Mayorkas instructed that any evidence at Irwin be preserved for "ongoing investigations," and that if necessary, remaining ICE personnel and detained immigrants be relocated.

“Allow me to state one foundational principle: we will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention," Mayorkas said in a memo to ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson directing the closure of the sites, according to a statement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.