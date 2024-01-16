Ice coats roads and bridges in Tuscaloosa but no major problems reported

No major traffic problems have been reported as icy conditions affected roads and bridges Tuesday morning in the Tuscaloosa area.

Some snow flurries and ice accumulation made roads a mess, but traffic was lessened as the Tuscaloosa city and county school systems, the University of Alabama, Shelton State Community College and Stillman College all canceled Tuesday classes.

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Some businesses followed suit and closed their doors as well.

Jan 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Icy bridges, overpasses and selected spots on roads greeted motorists in Tuscaloosa and Northport Tuesday morning.

Although the high temperature remained below the freezing mark by mid-day Tuesday, the sun came out and began to melt some of the accumulated ice.

The Tuscaloosa area remains under a hard freeze warning through Tuesday, with low temperatures expected to dip near the 10-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Jan 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Icy bridges, overpasses and selected spots on roads greeted motorists in Tuscaloosa and Northport Tuesday morning. Riley Bowling, a University of Alabama student from Fredericksburg, VA, walks along an icy sidewalk beside University Blvd.

Sunny skies and drier conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with a high temperature near 40 degrees and a low Wednesday night in the low 20s.

While high temperatures are expected to get in the upper 40s later this week, bitter cold returns this weekend with lows in the teens Friday and Saturday nights, but with no mention of snow or ice in the forecast.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: No major traffic issues reported as ice coats Tuscaloosa roads