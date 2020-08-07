ICE contractor still holding migrant children in Arizona hotels, acting DHS secretary says

Barbed wire and a historic monument delineates the U.S.-Mexico border through the Huachuca Mountains in southern Arizona. Border officials plan on replacing it with 30-foot bollards.

PHOENIX — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday that migrant children continue to be held in hotels in Phoenix by a private contractor working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He also said the practice of holding migrant children in hotels has been "ongoing for decades."

Wolf was responding to questions from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who was raising concerns about reports that a private ICE contractor held migrant children, some as young as 1, at Hampton Inn Hotel and Suites hotels in Phoenix, El Paso and McAllen, Texas, instead of state licensed shelters.

Following an outcry from immigrant advocates and humanitarian groups, managers of the Hampton Inn in Phoenix said they were unaware that rooms booked by the private contractor would be used to hold migrant children and had ended the agreement.

"This is not business that The Hampton Inn — Airport North supports, or wishes to be associated with, and the hotel has confirmed that they will not accept similar business moving forward," said Dallas-based Remington Hotels, which manages the Hampton Inn Phoenix — Airport North.

The owners of the Hampton Inn & Suites in McAllen, Texas, also have said that they had ended any reservations on rooms used to detain minors.

"Are you using additional hotels other than the ones that have said they will no longer accommodate ICE's request to house immigrant children?" Sinema asked during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

"Yes. So we continue to work with local hotels and, again, with our contractor that mans and supports that. So we continue to use that moving forward," Wolf said.

Wolf said housing migrant children in hotels is not new.

"ICE's use of hotel housing accommodations has been ongoing for decades," Wolf said.

ICE contractors place migrant children, and sometimes migrant families, in hotels when other Office of Refugee Resettlement or ICE housing is not readily available or when migrants are going to be quickly deported the the next day.

Wolf acknowledged, however, that although the practice has been going on for a long time, the local ICE director should have informed Phoenix officials that an ICE contractor was holding migrant children at a Hampton Inn in Phoenix.

Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokeswoman for ICE's Phoenix offices, said local ICE officials could not provide a comment because of pending litigation.

The Associated Press reported in July that the Hampton Inn hotels in Arizona and Texas were used nearly 200 times. The data obtained by the AP showed 50 separate stays in April and June at the hotel in Phoenix.

It remains unknown publicly how many migrant children have been held in hotels by the ICE contractor and what happened to them.

Advocates have raised concerns that the migrant children were held in violation of an anti-trafficking law and a decades-old court settlement that governs the detention, release and treatment of minors in immigration custody. They have also raised concerns that the migrant children held in hotels were expelled in violation of due process rights to seek asylum in the U.S.

Uncage Reunite Families Coalition, an immigrant advocacy organization, on Thursday called on Arizona's congressional delegation to investigate what happened to the migrant children held at the Hampton Inn in Phoenix.

Esther Duran Lumm, the group's co-chair, said she was "horrified" to learn that ICE continues to hold migrant children in hotels.

"I'm horrified that they should take this so lightly and this ridiculous statement that we have been doing it for years. That's not acceptable. Because you've been doing something for years means that it's right?" Duran Lumm said.

The ACLU, on behalf of the Texas Civil Rights Project, has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the expulsion of migrant children held in hotels.

In court papers, advocacy groups argue that holding migrant children in hotels violates the Flores Agreement, a legal settlement that dates back more than two decades intended to protect the well-being of migrant children in immigration custody.

Homeland Security Department lawyers argue in court papers that the Flores Agreement does not apply — because the migrant children held in hotels are not in immigration custody under a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule the Trump administration implemented to quickly expel migrants caught entering the U.S. unlawfully amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday.

