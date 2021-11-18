Ice cream and beer? Restaurant break-in included a criminally odd meal, NC cops say

A questionable breakfast of beer and ice cream is at the heart of an unusual police investigation in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jesse William Allison, is accused of breaking into a bar and restaurant in downtown Asheville and indulging himself, police said in a news release.

Once inside, Allison “consumed beer and ice cream,” officials say.

The break-in happened around 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, which qualified the odd combo as breakfast.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Patton Avenue around 9:05 a.m. and found evidence in the restaurant that included “open alcohol containers,” officials said.

“After a brief investigation, officers were able to locate the offender nearby,” police said.

Allison, who is from Asheville, was arrested and charged with “two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, and was served with a open warrant for second degree trespass,” officials said.

Bond was set at $3,000, officials said.

The name of the restaurant was not revealed.

