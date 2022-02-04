Ice Cream for Breakfast Day: Make history

The Takeout

So maybe you’re not a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Bengals or the LA Rams. But who cares if it isn’t the ideal matchup? Super Bowl Sunday is about more than just football; it provides precious hours in which to snack on cheesy, salty, saucy, crispy bites—and The Takeout has an abundance of recipes that can be thrown together in advance of kickoff. Read on for a list of our best snacks, appetizers, and desserts to serve at your Super Bowl party.