Is ice cream good for sore throat? The answer may surprise you.

Let's face it: People love ice cream. They love the variety of flavors and the toppings as well the texture and taste. But few adults get to enjoy endless amounts of ice cream without worrying about if they should be cutting back. (It's why so many people are frequently wondering what the healthiest ice cream is.)

So are there times when eating ice cream could be good for your health? Ice cream has long been associated with curing a sore throat − think of how it comes up as a common remedy after one has had their tonsils removed. So, is ice cream ever helpful for a throat ache?

Is ice cream good for a sore throat?

To get to the bottom of the ice cream dish, we enlisted the help of Kat Benson, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching. She says you might think of using warm liquids to help soothe a sore throat. But don't rule out ice cream.

“While that can be helpful, cold liquids can also play a role,” she says. “There aren’t studies on ice cream’s specific role in sore throat treatment, but ice cream’s cold temperature can help soothe a sore throat and reduce on-site inflammation.”

Is it OK to eat ice cream with a sore throat?

Yes. “Sometimes people find benefit from alternating between a warm liquid, like tea, and something cold, like ice cream, to help soothe a sore throat,” she says. “Just be sure to get in other nutrient-dense foods if possible to help with recovery.”

How do I get rid of a sore throat quickly?

There are numerous over-the-counter remedies for a sore throat, like lozenges, numbing sprays and liquid elixirs that work in a pinch. Be careful, though, and read caution statements on labels as some liquid varieties can make you drowsy. The cough suppressant Dextromethorphan HBr is sometimes combined with liquid Acetaminophen for pain relief. The prior will make you sleepy.

There are also some remedies found in nature, or at least found at your neighborhood grocery. A spoonful of honey coats and soothes sore throats and provides some healing properties like Neosporin might for a surface wound on your skin. Gargling with a dissolved solution of water and baking soda or salt also alleviates some throat discomfort. Just be sure not to swallow.

So maybe ice cream can cure just about anything, especially a sore throat.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Is ice cream good for sore throat? How to cure your throat ache fast