Ice cream heist gone awry leaves accused thief dangling over alley, NYC police say

Don Sweeney

An accused ice cream thief required rescue when he found himself dangling over a New York City alley Tuesday, police say.

Anthony Pastore, 30, stuffed eight pints of Haagen-Dazs ice cream in his backpack at a CVS store at 10 a.m. before fleeing, the New York Post reported.

Police chased Pastore, of Staten Island, to a courtyard, where he climbed over a fence leading to a steep drop into an alley, WNBC reported. He tried to climb down but became stuck.

“We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem,” police wrote on Twitter.

“The rocky road to justice,” reads one reply to the Twitter post.

“And that’s the scoop,” reads another Twitter post.

Pastore faces charges including petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, the New York Post reported.

