Ice cream tests positive for COVID-19 in China

A medical worker inoculates a recipient with a COVID-19 vaccine at a community healthcare center in Tianjin, China on January 5, 2021. Li Ran/Xinhua via Getty

COVID-19 has been found in ice cream produced in China, causing the government to recall them and to quarantine 1,662 employees of the manufacturer.

Three product samples from the Daqiaodao Food Company in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, were sent to the Tianjin Center for Disease Control (Tianjin CDC) for testing, Sky News reported.

Shoppers who have bought the product are being told to report their health and movements to their communities, Sky News reported.

The ice cream's Ingredients included milk powder from New Zealand whey powder from Ukraine, the Independent added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, China has had 4,979 deaths in total, with the country's Health Commission blaming the recent rise in infections on travelers and imported goods.

Authorities said that the company produced 4,836 COVID-19 contaminated ice cream boxes, 2,089 of which have already been sealed and contained in storage as of Sunday, according to AP. The ones sold in Tianjin stores were being tracked down.

They added that they had notified authorities in other areas. Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, AP noted.

The company's employees also underwent testing. As of 2pm on Thursday, 700 had already tested negative, the Independent added.

The ice cream's ingredients included milk powder from New Zealand whey powder from Ukraine, according to the Independent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said cases of live viruses on packaging seem to be "rare and isolated," The Telegraph reported.

