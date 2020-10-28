Ice Cube explains why he blew off Zoom call with Kamala Harris: ‘I want to get things done’

Ice Cube said he did not want to be a part of a Zoom call with Sen. Kamala Harris that included other ‘entertainers’

Ice Cube has been adamant that Democrats told him to hold off until after the election before making demands for his “Contract With Black America.” However, he admitted that he blew off a Zoom call with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The NWA rapper and actor recently revealed to Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, that features Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson, that he turned down a request by the California senator to be a part of a Zoom call. He didn’t want to lumped in with other “entertainers” and passed on the offer.

“Kamala Harris’ folks reached out to you and wanted you to be on this Zoom call because they thought your voice was important. Why did you choose to not participate in that?” Jordan asked.

“We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive,” Cube said,

The entertainer added that his lawyer “has a connection with Kamala Harris, and I was promised a call that I never received. So that’s why I didn’t feel like I wanted to be on that Zoom call.”

Jordan noted that Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate but Ice Cube dismissed her point.

“She’s the vice-presidential candidate,” Jordan mentioned.

“Listen, listen, because I had the conversations,” Cube responded.

WATCH: @icecube explains he blew off call with @KamalaHarris because he didn't get a personal call with her, and he wanted to talk to people who could "get things done."@claudiajordan : "She's the vice-presidential candidate." https://t.co/CbjTAPo0ke pic.twitter.com/T4evBqfmTi — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 28, 2020

Ice Cube proceeded to detail a conversation he had with Rep. Cedric Richmond in which he was told to wait his turn. Richmond contested that narrative on Monday but Ice Cube persisted in his version of events.

“When I had the Zoom call with the DNC, the Democratic Party, we was on the call for probably over 45 minutes, and we never even got to the Contract with Black America,” Cube said. “We never went through any of the points that needs to be dealt with when it comes to the situation in this country.”

Ice Cube remained adamant that he did not make a mistake in declining to be a part of the Zoom call, which also featured D.L. Hughley, Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike.

“I don’t feel like I made a mistake for not being on the call [with Sen. Harris].”

The women also confronted Ice Cube about his “Contract With Black America” not having specific remedies for Black women. The Barbershop actor invited them to put forth details and then backtracked.

“I’ll write up the Black woman’s part of the contract for you,” he said, and asked “How many words do y’all want it to be?”

Watch the full interview below.

