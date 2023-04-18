Ice dam breaks apart in Minnesota

Associated Press

Ryan Hartman had just circled around the net when a deflected puck came toward him. Hartman gathered the puck and skated in front of the crease before lifting it over the extended left leg of Jake Oettinger at 1 a.m. local time, giving the Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a more than four-hour marathon in which both 24-year-old goalies had spectacular performances. “Their goalie was fantastic, our goalie was fantastic,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said.