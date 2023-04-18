Ice dam breaks apart in Minnesota
An incredible look after an ice dam broke apart sending chunks of ice flowing downstream at Minnesota’s Tettegouche State Park along Lake Superior. (Credit: Minnesota State Parks/ Twitter)
Video captures a raging river getting incredibly close to a suspension bridge at Jay Cooke State Park, just outside of Duluth, Minnesota. (Credit: Minnesota State Parks/ Twitter)
Ryan Hartman had just circled around the net when a deflected puck came toward him. Hartman gathered the puck and skated in front of the crease before lifting it over the extended left leg of Jake Oettinger at 1 a.m. local time, giving the Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a more than four-hour marathon in which both 24-year-old goalies had spectacular performances. “Their goalie was fantastic, our goalie was fantastic,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said.
The multibillionaire seems to have abandoned the utopian vision laid out by the 20-something founders of Summit Powder Mountain a decade ago.
Slovakia has handed over all 13 Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, as promised, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ wrote on Facebook on April 16.
“This conduct is sick — and sad,” a U.S. attorney said about the woman from Florida.
U.S. Secretary of Energy: Oklahomans are rightfully proud of their energy history. I hope they are equally as excited about their clean energy future.
The south tracks will be fully restored in the coming days, a statement from the company said.
A month after two of their children died in a buggy crash in Wexford County, an Amish couple struggles with a home that’s a little less crowded, a little quieter.
Peaches Stergo pleaded guilty to defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of his life savings as part of a romance scam.
At least one Indonesian soldier has been killed while trying to find kidnapped pilot Philip Mehrtens.
Dallan Hayden says transfer rumors were "just crazy". #GoBucks
The thought of "becoming a millionaire fast" appeals to nearly everyone, but it's actually a rarity. While some speculators may get lucky and hit it big, more often than not those trying to get rich...
CEO Andi Owen told employees to stop asking what happens if they don't get a bonus, and instead focus on "the $26 million we need."
Last weekend, a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit about a dog acting school went wrong in all the right ways, reported TV Line. Hosted by Ana de Armas and Chloe Fineman, the skit featured the pair as acting coaches Yolanda Batista and Donna Colonoscopini. Both actors presented an infomercial for the “semi-accredited” Enter Stage Woof: […]
Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. At least four people are confirmed dead. This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries continue their creeping advance in Bakhmut, where the front line mainly runs along the main railway line, the UK Ministry of Defense reported on Twitter on April 18.
Billionaire Thomas Peterffy said he didn't support Ron DeSantis' book bans, which target LGBTQ books, but condemned Disney for taking "a stand on gender issues."
A SWAT team destroyed a cancer survivor’s home while chasing a fugitive. The city refused to pay for the damage. But a new legal strategy may help Vicki Baker and others.
Skywatchers are in for a treat on Thursday as a hybrid solar eclipse will plunge people into darkness.
Are you a fan of dollar stores? While they may seem like (and often are) a bargain-hunter's paradise, it turns out that shopping at the dollar store may not always be the best choice for your wallet...