Ice dams plaguing Middle Tennessee homeowners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Extreme temperatures and snowfall are wreaking havoc on Middle Tennessee homes, with one local roofing company reporting dozens of cases of ice dams.

In a matter of days, M.J. Garrett with Austermiller Roofing and Construction said his company has received calls around the clock from homeowners concerned about water stains on their ceilings. Although many suspect broken pipes at first, Garrett told News 2 this week’s weather has created the perfect storm for ice dams.

“That’s the number one thing that we’re seeing right now, and a lot of homeowners don’t understand really what’s going on. They think that they have a busted pipe because they have a water stain on their ceiling when, in fact, it is an ice dam,” Garrett said.

According to Garrett, as heat rises in your home, your attic becomes warm enough to melt some of the snow and ice on your roof.

“When this happens, it flows down and it gets down to the roof line, where your gutters are at, and it refreezes because there’s no insulation right there, and once that happens, that’s what creates the actual dam, and it holds water back behind it, so water has no place to escape, and, of course, it finds its way into your house, somehow, some way,” Garrett described.

Although many are quick to call their roofing company, Garrett recommends getting a better look at the damage once the temperatures rise and the snow and ice have mostly melted. Drywall will usually need to be replaced to prevent mold.

Some may be tempted to try to remove ice on their roof themselves, either by using boiling water or by breaking it down with a hammer. However, Garrett strongly discouraged homeowners from trying these strategies, explaining how they can often lead to even greater roof damage.

“Do not, whatever you do, try to get a ladder out, get up on top of your roof, and start busting this ice off of it,” Garrett said. “Number one, it’s very dangerous, but then number two, you can damage your roof really, really bad.”

Even though ice dams can be rare in Tennessee, Garrett urged homeowners to prepare for future freezes after current conditions clear. A professional roofing company can install things like heated coils or special insulation to help save your roof.

In the coming weeks, homeowners should also keep an eye on their ceilings and look into any water stains right away.

“I’ve seen roofs actually cave in, just because homeowners — who really looks up at their ceiling that often?” Garrett told News 2. “And all of a sudden, it just falls in because there’s so much water that’s sitting on top of it.”

Homeowners can opt to pay out of pocket or get insurance involved. However, Garrett said policies often only cover interior damage in these situations.

