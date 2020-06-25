Federal judge considers having ICE jails inspected by the court following live testimony

A Miami federal judge is considering having three South Florida immigration detention centers inspected by a court-appointed “fact-finder,” after detainees gave live, scathing testimonies Thursday about the deteriorating conditions behind bars as COVID-19 rapidly spreads.

During a virtual court hearing held Thursday via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke told U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement that she would soon be deciding whether to assign a “special master” or “professional observer” with the aim of finding out if her court orders– which were designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – have actually been followed.

“You’re getting my drift here?” Cooke asked Dexter Lee, an assistant U.S. attorney representing ICE in an ongoing lawsuit seeking the release of detainees at the Krome Processing Center in Miami-Dade, the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach and the Glades Detention Center in Moore Haven.

Lee said the agency would oppose the idea: “That’s certainly within the discretion of the court to do so. We don’t believe one is needed because we intend to get our own expert.”

Cooke’s suggestion emerged after two ICE detainees gave nail-biting accounts via telephone. The Glades detainees, who both tested positive for the coronavirus, told Cooke ICE is still placing COVID-positive detainees with people who are healthy or have yet to be tested, which would be a direct violation of her June 6 court order.

The witnesses, Jermaine Scott and Astley Thomas, also told Cooke that detainees are given mop buckets to clean bathrooms and common areas at the facility and that detention center guards mock detainees who test positive for the virus.

“The detainees clean the pods; no [staff] at Glades does,” Thomas said. “We get a mop bucket and chemicals. They have a sprayer that they use. Before it was MINT, now it’s called COMBAT. It stays in the air... There’s no ventilation. It makes us cough and our eyes sting.”

Scott echoed Thomas: “We get like two spray bottles, gloves, a couple rags, two push brooms and three garbage bags. They tell us to clean up after ourselves.”

Thomas told the judge COVID-positive detainees eat from the same dirty and “moldy” meal trays and that there is no opportunity to social distance anywhere on the premises, including while standing in line for daily meals or sharing one toilet for as many as 45 men. Thomas recounted to Cooke how an unmasked guard told him this week that “there is no social distancing happening here.”

“They laugh and say ‘Yeah, you all positive,” Scott said. “They [were] joking about it; making little mockeries about the symptoms we have.”

During cross-examination, Lee asked Scott for the guards’ names. But the detainee — who recently filed a retaliation complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties after his comments about jail conditions were published in a recent Miami Herald article — hesitantly asked, “Do I have to name them?”

Lee told him he was “going to look into this. You have the right to be treated with dignity and respect and you have the right to complain about it.”

Scott told Lee he’s been “retaliated against” in the past for “trying to put out information of what’s going on in the pod” but ultimately gave him the guards’ information.

During their arguments, the six national immigration law firms representing the ICE detainees in the case– the University of Miami’s immigration law clinic, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Rapid Defense Network in New York, Americans for Immigrant Justice, the Legal Aid Service of Broward County, and Washington, D.C.-based law firm King & Spalding – asked Cooke if she would consider issuing a court order “making clear that attempts to retaliate for participating in this case will not be tolerated by the court.”

“It will probably go a long way,” said Scott Edson of King & Spalding.

The allegations against ICE went widely undenied during the hearing, as well as in the hundreds of pages of court filings filed since the litigation began on April 13.

In the agency’s weekly reports and statements — submitted in response to the mounting grievances filed by detainees and their lawyers over the months — Liana J. Castano, ICE’s Miami assistant field office director, told the court that the agency is “aware” of the claims that detainees who test positive for COVID-19 are being mixed with those who have not been tested, along with complaints about lack of masks and the inconsistent usage of them, no social distancing, inadequate soap and hand sanitizer supplies and lack of coronavirus education.