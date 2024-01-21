Ice expected to impact travel Monday

Jan. 21—After a few days of a thawing respite scattered between sub-freezing temperatures, central Oklahoma can expect another hazardous weather situation Monday.

Travel will be impacted during the Monday morning commute with ice in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing drizzle will begin just before midnight. After that, freezing rain will take over for much of the a.m.

Temperatures are supposed to return to the mid to upper 30s by Monday afternoon.

Cleveland County avoided much of the snowfall from the last round of winter weather, but could get some of the worst of Monday's ice accumulation.

"Light freezing rain is likely late Sunday night through Monday morning across central and southeastern Oklahoma, and portions of western north Texas," the NWS bulletin reads. "Travel impacts and ice accumulations are likely. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by noon Monday, allowing additional precipitation to fall as rain."

NWS in Norman called it a "high potential of at least a glaze of ice in some areas, especially elevated surfaces."

The NWS also warns of fog Monday morning for parts of northern and western Oklahoma.

There are chances of showers for much of next week, but temperatures are expected to be above freezing through next Sunday.