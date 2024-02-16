Ice falls from Sagamore Bridge twice on Thursday, hitting two different cars

Large chunks of ice fell from the overhead arches of the Sagamore Bridge onto a vehicle passing below twice on Thursday, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

The ice from the bridge struck cars at 2:24 p.m. and 4:16 p.m., Director of Media Communications David Procopio said in an email.

The ice hit a sunroof in one case and a windshield in the other, causing damage to the glass. No injuries were reported in either incident, said Procopio.

The same thing has happened at least once before. In March 2018, chunks of ice fell and struck three vehicles. As was the case Thursday, no one was reported injured in the 2018 case.

Police said that on Thursday two cars driving over the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne were hit by ice falling from the bridge's overhead beams.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Ice falls from Sagamore Bridge, hitting cars driving across