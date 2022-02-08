Ice fishing fight results in assault charge

Feb. 8—MANKATO — A scuffle between two ice fishermen resulted in a felony assault charge after one of the men allegedly threw a tumbler at the other's head on a Blue Earth County lake.

Nathan Jon Manderfield, 36, of Lake Crystal, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a man bleeding from the head after a fight on the lake at 2:36 a.m. Sunday.

The two men reportedly both have fish houses on the lake. Manderfield told the deputies he bumped into the man at the man's fish house, prompting the man to push him outside before throwing Manderfield's tumbler out.

When Manderfield tried to go back in the fish house, he accused the man of putting his hands around his neck and pushing him outside again. Manderfield then allegedly threw the tumbler and thought he struck the man on the head — a deputy noted the tumbler's lip was severely dented.

At the hospital, another deputy reported seeing a visible welt on the right side of the man's forehead and a deep laceration on the left side deep enough to see "muscle under the skin."

The alleged victim described "running his mouth a bit" while the two were hanging out in the fish house. He then stated Manderfield brought him to the ground using a "half-Nelson" and started choking him.

He claimed he got the gash when Manderfield hit him with a bottle of Windsor whiskey but wasn't sure who else saw it.

A person identified as a witness reported told a lieutenant the man took alcohol from Manderfield, causing an argument that led to the man pushing Manderfield out of the fish house twice. The two reportedly fought on the ice, and as the witness tried to separate them, Manderfield allegedly threw the tumbler and caused the cut on the man's head.

Manderfield's blood alcohol concentration was measured at .130 afterward, according to the complaint, while the man with the head injury had a .218 blood alcohol reading.

