ICE halts new intakes at Yuba Co. Jail

Feb. 1—An activist group that has contended that Yuba County Jail should no longer be housing detainees brought in by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency sent a letter Friday to the California governor seeking his attention to the practice during a time of alleged higher transmission rates of COVID-19 in state detention facilities.

In its letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the organization known as California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ) alerted the governor to what it said were "confirmed reports of COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple" ICE detention facilities operated by private companies in the state. CCIJ describes itself as "a coalition of pro bono legal service providers that offers coordination, advocacy, and legal services to fight for the liberation of immigrants in detention."

Yuba County Jail currently receives money from ICE for the detention of individuals the federal agency brings in.

In an email to the Appeal, CCIJ also pointed to a press release issued by the group Dignity Not Detention that stated, "Yuba County Jail has ceased new intakes for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody due to a COVID-19 outbreak among individuals detained by the Yuba County Sheriff's Department."

The Appeal was able to confirm that ICE has suspended intakes of detainees at Yuba County Jail. ICE alerted jail officials that "effective Tuesday, January 25, 2022, due to a COVID-19 outbreak at YCJ, new intakes will be temporarily suspended until further notice."

In response, Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the jail currently has the ability to take in ICE detainees in a safe manner.

"We have not been involved in any decisions to send or not send intakes to our facility," Anderson said in an email to the Appeal. "I can't comment on ICE's decision, but we are fully prepared to accept new intakes at any time, should they request it."

He said there are currently no detainees brought in by ICE who tested positive for COVID.

"Since Friday, January 28, 2022, there were a total of 27 inmates that have tested positive for COVID," Anderson said. "Of those 27, 13 tested positive during intake or during their mandated 14-day quarantine. There are no detainees that have tested positive."

Kelly Engel Wells, a deputy public defender for the Immigration Defense Unit of the Office of the Public Defender in San Francisco, told the Appeal she was concerned about ICE's continued use of the Yuba County Jail.

"In light of the ongoing outbreak there and the long history of medical neglect at Yuba County Jail, we remain concerned about ICE's continued use of the facility to incarcerate people during their civil immigration proceedings," Wells said in an email to the Appeal. "Choosing to reopen intakes at YCJ — which had not held any ICE detainees for months — in the midst of the Omicron spike earlier this month is a baffling decision that underscores why continued oversight of the agency's operations at YCJ remains critically important."

Even though the jail has recently had to stop visitations by the public because of COVID-19 concerns, Anderson said that cases haven't significantly impacted staffing or the jail's ability to take in detainees, such as those brought in by ICE.

"Although the Yuba County Jail is experiencing staffing challenges, minimum staffing levels are being met and the facility is operating efficiently," Anderson said. "We will continue to monitor COVID numbers with our staff, inmates and the public and reopen visitation as soon as possible."

Included in the letter to Newsom, CCIJ said it was important for the state to continue to play a role in making sure immigrants in detention have access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Anderson said Yuba County Jail has been serving that role.

While he said there is no mandate in place for jail employees, he said the jail continues to offer "vaccinations (and boosters) to staff and inmates."

Anderson also said the jail is taking efforts to be proactive in its fight against COVID.

"The Sheriff's Department has taken a very proactive approach to mitigation efforts in our jail related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our comprehensive efforts have taken into account guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California Department of Public Health, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Cal OSHA and the Yuba County Public Health Officer," Anderson said. "The Yuba County Jail is following the July 26, 2021, State Public Health Officer mandate requiring all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated workers in high-risk congregant settings to undergo once to twice weekly testing. We continue to offer vaccinations (and boosters) to staff and inmates, but there is no mandate."

Last week, a class-action lawsuit settlement was reached in a case involving Mesa Verde Detention Center and Yuba County Jail and their handling of ICE detainees during the pandemic. Mesa Verde Detention Center is managed by the private contractor GEO.

In its announcement regarding the settlement, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said, "The settlement agreement will compel ICE and GEO to preserve safety measures to protect people in immigration detention from COVID-19. It will also limit ICE's authority to redetain the hundreds of people released during the course of the lawsuit."

The lawsuit, Zepeda Rivas v. Jennings, was filed in April 2020 and said there were "unsafe conditions for immigrants in custody" at Yuba County Jail and Mesa Verde.

"Documents and testimony uncovered during the lawsuit revealed that ICE and GEO delayed testing during an outbreak, knowingly left people with COVID symptoms in a crowded dormitory, and made repeated misrepresentations to the court regarding their COVID response," the ACLU said. "Judge (Vince) Chhabria recognized, in a scathing December 2020 order, that 'the conduct of the key ICE and GEO officials in charge of operations' was 'appalling.'"

"When we filed this lawsuit, ICE had put our clients and communities at risk by detaining as many people as possible in filthy, crowded dorms and cells, creating a tinderbox for COVID-19," said Bree Bernwanger, senior staff attorney at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, in a statement.

During a tour of the Yuba County Jail in January, the Appeal did not observe any "filthy, crowded dorms and cells."

"The Yuba County Jail is in compliance with detention standards and undergoes numerous inspections annually," Anderson previously told the Appeal. "... In the most recent ODO (Office of Detention Oversight) inspection, the jail was found deficient in one area. That one deficiency was regarding verbiage in our Yuba County Inmate Property Policy and has since been corrected."

Anderson said the following inspections were done during 2021: two Prison Rape Elimination Act inspections; two ODO inspections; a Nakamoto inspection; a California Board of State and Community Corrections inspection; a Grand Jury inspection; a Health Department inspection; a fire inspection; and one Department of Justice inspection.

When inmates are taken into Yuba County Jail, they are kept isolated for 14 days while in quarantine. Yuba County Sheriff's Office Captain Allan Garza previously told the Appeal that the jail no longer uses the general seating area for ICE detainees or anyone who is brought in because of COVID-19 protocols. He said once detainees receive a negative COVID test after the 14-day quarantine period, they are moved to their intended area of the jail.