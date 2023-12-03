Ice maker mildew. No soap at raw bar. Myrtle Beach area’s worst restaurant inspections

From undated food to beef thawing with dirty dishes, South Carolina health inspectors found numerous violations at Myrtle Beach-area restaurants this week.

The state releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Horry and Georgetown counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings since Nov. 13.

Cocteles El Rey

Location: 8724 S.C. Highway 707, Unit D, Myrtle Beach

Grade: B, 80% for a routine inspection on Nov. 13

The inspector saw an employee touch raw chicken and then put food on a plate. Beef was thawing in the sink under dirty dishes. There was no soap by the hand-washing sink.

The required follow-up inspection was held on Nov. 27, and the restaurant got an A grade. Read the full report for Cocteles El Rey.

1229 Shine

Location: 1229 Shine Ave., Myrtle Beach

Grade: B, 83% for a routine inspection on Nov. 21

The raw bar hand sink did not have soap, the inspector found. Food debris had built up on the stove. Salmon and ribs were kept uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

A second routine inspection was held on Nov. 30, and the restaurant got an A grade. Read the full report for 1229 Shine.

Harry the Hats

Location: 351 Lake Arrowhead Road, Myrtle Beach

Grade: 85% for a routine inspection on Nov. 13

Mildew had accumulated inside the ice machine, an inspector discovered. An employee’s drink cup was found on a kitchen prep surface. Stored potato salad and cooked chicken did not have expiration dates.

Required follow-up inspections were held on Nov. 22 and Dec. 1, and the restaurant got an A grade. Read the full report for Harry the Hats.