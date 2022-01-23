Ice maze provides frosty fun for Minnesotans

Minnesotans make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater, US. More than 2,900 blocks of ice were used to build the labyrinth, which also features a frozen slide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories