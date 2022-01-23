Ice maze provides frosty fun for Minnesotans
Minnesotans make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater, US. More than 2,900 blocks of ice were used to build the labyrinth, which also features a frozen slide.
Minnesotans make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater, US. More than 2,900 blocks of ice were used to build the labyrinth, which also features a frozen slide.
Minnesotans enjoyed some outdoor activities on this wintery Saturday -- a kite festival at Lake Harriet, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships at Lake Nokomis, and more.
On this wintery Saturday, Minnesotans were enjoying the outdoors on our state's frozen lakes -- flying kites, playing pond hockey, and looking at art.
TVLine already schooled MacGyver fans on what Season 6 would have looked like with its final showrunner, Monica Macer, at the helm. But now we have been given a peek at how Season 5 might have ended under the CBS procedural’s original boss — and how it set up a major time jump for Season […]
Ice fishing offers anglers the opportunity to wet a winter line, while potentially hauling in a mess of great eating fish.
“He was a miracle, from the moment he entered this world. He’s still a miracle to this day. He’s just been a light to all of us.”
MOSCOW (Reuters) -British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing a diplomatic source. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made no breakthrough in talks on the issue this week but agreed to keep talking to try to resolve a crisis that has stoked fears of a military conflict.
Major yikes.View Entire Post ›
“The producer came up and said it looked like we were going to get Bob Saget on the midday show. I said, ‘Tomorrow?’ and the producer said, ‘No, he will be here in 45 minutes.’’
The legendary MC took to Instagram on Friday, just days after Wack 100 claimed on Clubhouse that Nick Cannon makes more money than him, and made other claims.
Surveillance footage shows Walter Hickox of Daytona Beach, Florida, jumping in to protect his pet dachshunds and wrestling a black bear.
Passengers become ‘disruptive’ after being asked to show seat allocation proof on half-empty flight
A food scale can help you stay on track with diet and weight-loss goals, from assisting with serving sizes to helping you learn to avoid overeating, nutritionists say. “I suggest that people keep a food scale and use it when eating at home on occasion to get an idea of how much their food weighs, even if weight loss is not your primary goal,” says Lisa R. Young, a registered dietician and nutritionist and the author of “Finally Full, Finally Slim.” Food scales are especially helpful when following a meal plan or diet that specifically calls for serving sizes.
Jenna Bush Hager shared the fitness routine she follows that has had fans noticing she looks great. The 'Today With Hoda & Jenna' host said it “takes time.”
But what can be done?
The president of the University of Massachusetts system says the COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental health crisis among students in particular.
These guys didn't make the season much better.
Salma Hayek is back at it, yet again with a jaw-dropping and sultry beach-themed photo shoot. On Jan 19, Hayek posted two photos of her latest water-based adventure to her Instagram with the caption, “Some people run to visit the fish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) In […]
The pork industry claimed new animal welfare rules would bring chaos to the supply chain. Proponents say they need to get with the program The great majority of pigs raised for meat in the US live in spaces too small to move around. Photograph: Farlap/Alamy In the months leading up to the arrival of a strict new animal welfare law in California, headlines warned of a “Great California bacon crisis”. The law sets minimum living-space requirements for breeding pigs, which restaurants said could ma
Winter Fun at Sunburst Ski Hill
Southwestern breakfast featuring cheddar, green pepper, black beans and salsa is ready in 2 minutes.