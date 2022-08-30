'It's like ice': Nearly 300,000 tomatoes spill onto California highway causing chain of crashes

Nearly 300,000 tomatoes splattered across a Northern California interstate on Monday after a big rig transporting them collided with a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol told USA TODAY.

Officer Jason Tyhurst, with the CHP, said the 5 a.m. wreck took place along Interstate 80 west in Vacaville, about 35 miles west of Sacramento and 55 miles north of San Francisco.

Tyhurst told USA TODAY that a semi transporting 50,000 pounds of tomatoes (which equals about 300,00 tomatoes) collided with a vehicle and swerved, striking another vehicle before driving into the center median.

The force was so strong it spilled about 75% of the tomatoes onto the highway, Tyhurst said.

Passing vehicles on the road then ground them into a slimy pulp.

"People don't realize how slippery the juice and the tomato skins are," he said. "Once they hit the asphalt, it’s like ice.”

One car traveling east became stuck on the highway and was struck by another vehicle, Tyhurst said. Another car traveling in that same direction struck the two vehicles, he said, and another was sideswiped by another swerving car.

More than 150,000 tomatoes splattered across Interstate 80 in Northern California on Monday Aug. 29, 2022 after a big rig transporting them collided with a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

In the end, seven cars were involved in the crash – three in the eastbound lanes including the semi, and four in the westbound side.

Three people, including the driver of the truck, suffered minor injuries, and one was hospitalized with a broken leg, Tyhurst said.

Troopers shut down all lanes of traffic in both directions for several hours to clean the mess up.

"As we got things rolling Caltrans (The California Department of Transportation) came in and used a front loader and sweeper," Tyhurst said.

@ChpSolano is at a crash involving a big-rig hauling tomatoes that went through the center divide. Multiple lanes closed WB and EB on I-80 near Alamo in Vacaville. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe pic.twitter.com/RR058UypVn — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) August 29, 2022

The roadway, he said, was reopened to traffic by 11:30 a.m.

Tyhurst said he did not know where the semi was headed.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nearly 300,000 tomatoes spill onto California highway