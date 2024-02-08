'The ice is not safe': Brown County sheriff warns after three ice rescues Thursday

GREEN BAY - Nine people were rescued on the ice Thursday in multiple events in the Bay of Green Bay.

The first rescue was off Point Comfort Lane in the town of Scott. Three people were rescued after they got trapped on the ice, according to New Franken fire chief Ryan DeBroux.

While responders were rescuing them, they got another call that four people were stuck near Bay Shore Park in New Franken. The U.S. Coast Guard launched an airboat and got them to land. When officials arrived, they were 200 yards off shore and by the time rescuers were able to get them off the ice, they were 500 yards away from the shore, DeBroux said.

Soon after, the New Franken Fire Department helped two people who were stuck in an ice-fishing shack that broke off the shore of the bay in Red River in Kewaunee County. There was about a mile of open water, DeBroux said.

No one was injured in the rescues.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office warns people going out on the thin ice during this year's unusually warm winter.

Wednesday saw a record high in Green Bay of 46, breaking the record of 45 set in 1991, according to the National Weather Service Green Bay. This month, four days had high temperatures above 40.

From 1991 to 2020, the average high for Feb. 8 is 27 and the average low is 11.

"In case you were unsure, the ice is not safe!" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post after the rescues. "We have had multiple ice rescues today and those rescues put other lives in danger as well. This has not been a typical Wisconsin winter, so even though it is mid-February, DO NOT GO OUT ON THE ICE!!"

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Nine people rescued in 3 incidents Thursday on bay of Green Bay