ICE officer from Riley Twp. arraigned on 6 criminal sexual conduct charges

Kevin Taylor, 49, was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County's 27th District Court.

He was given a $50,000 personal bond and GPS tether as part of a potential release.

The charges stem from alleged sexual abuse of two victims in the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to a press release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility launched an investigation last July after receiving the initial disclosure. After completing the investigation, the office forwarded the findings to the attorney general's office for evaluation.

“We appreciate that our federal partners took immediate action when the alleged abuse was first reported,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I have made clear my office will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who commits sexual abuse, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power. We will fight to secure justice in this case.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. June 16 in front of Wayne County District Court Judge Elizabeth Disanto.

ICE put out a statement stating any employee who committed proven misconduct will be held accountable.

“As public servants working for a law enforcement agency, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. Any allegations of misconduct are appropriately investigated, and any employee who has committed provable misconduct, will be held accountable. As in this case, ICE works with federal and/or state and local law enforcement to investigate such allegations," the agency said.

Requests for comment to Taylor's attorney were not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

