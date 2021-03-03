ICE has opened a human-smuggling investigation after an overpacked SUV crashed in California near the Mexican border, killing 13

Ashley Collman
·3 min read
holtville crash one
Investigators at the scene of a deadly crash near Holtville, California, on Tuesday. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • At least 13 people were killed in a collision involving a packed SUV in Southern California on Tuesday.

  • ICE said late Tuesday that the crash had prompted a human-smuggling investigation.

  • Mexico said that 10 of the 13 victims were Mexican nationals.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is investigating whether human smuggling played a role in a crash in Southern California on Tuesday that left at least 13 people dead, The Associated Press reported.

Authorities told the AP that the crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. local time outside the town of Holtville, about 10 miles north of the Mexican border.

A gravel truck going north T-boned a 1997 Ford Expedition that was pulling onto the highway, authorities said. The AP report said it wasn't clear whether the SUV had run a stop sign or what speed the tractor-trailer had been going.

The SUV was designed to fit eight people but was carrying a total of 25, the AP reported.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 22-year-old man from Mexicali, Mexico, and 12 others in the SUV died, while the driver of the tractor-trailer and several passengers in the SUV were injured, officials told the AP.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Joe Beltran, 68, of nearby El Centro, California, according to KGTV, an ABC affiliate in San Diego.

holtville 2
Authorities said 25 people were in an SUV designed to fit eight people. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The nationalities of the dead and injured and the number of people in the SUV appeared to be of significance to ICE.

The Mexican government said in a statement on Tuesday that 10 of the 13 people who died were Mexican nationals. The nationalities of the three other victims were unclear, according to the AP. Two people who were airlifted to San Diego hospitals were from Guatemala, NBC 7 San Diego reported.

Omar Watson, the chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division, told the AP that all of the SUV's back seats had been taken out, with only the driver's seat and the front passenger seat left.

ICE said late Tuesday that its Homeland Security Investigations unit had "initiated a human smuggling investigation" into the crash but that "no further details are available at this time," the AP reported.

holtville 3
A makeshift memorial at the scene of the crash for the 13 people who died, 10 of whom were identified as Mexican nationals. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The AP reported that the crash happened in California's Imperial Valley agricultural region at the height of the harvest season.

The region produces lettuce, onions, broccoli, and other winter vegetables. Holtville even calls itself the carrot capital of the world, according to the AP.

The AP reported that the area became a major route for illegal border crossings in the late 1990s amid a crackdown to the east in San Diego.

Today, many foreign agricultural workers commute into the US daily, taking buses and SUVs that leave before dawn from Calexico, Mexico, the AP said.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What’s your BMI? Weight measurement may determine your spot in NC’s COVID vaccine line

    Some have questioned whether they should get the vaccine if they have a higher BMI but are otherwise healthy.

  • U.S. judge rejects SEC bid to expand Rio Tinto fraud lawsuit on Mozambique coal business

    The SEC filed a complaint against Rio in 2017 with allegations that it had fraudulently concealed the decline in value of the business. Rio had acquired Riversdale mining for $3.7 billion in 2011, on the premise it would be able to barge 30 million tonnes of coal per year down the Zambezi river, and rail a further 12-15 million tonnes of coal per year to port. But it failed to secure government approvals, and discovered the resource was lower than expected, still raising more than $5 billion in 2012 before impairing the assets as coal prices fell the following year, when Chief Executive Tom Albanese departed.

  • Recalling a 'need to see it to believe it' event when a house survived a tornado

    There were 41 tornadoes that caused 23 deaths in the U.S. south on March 3, 2019.

  • California crash victims suspected of being smuggled across U.S.-Mexico border

    The 13 people killed in a Southern California highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a steel fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal officials said on Wednesday. Besides the dead and injured among 25 people crammed into the sport utility vehicle that collided on Tuesday with a tractor-trailer, 19 others were found huddled near a second SUV that caught fire in the same area just north of the border, the officials said. The 19 were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, CBP spokesman Macario Mora said.

  • Revisiting reparations: Is it time for the US to pay its debt for the legacy of slavery?

    U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is spearheading fresh efforts in Congress to address reparations. Al Drago/Getty ImagesSome 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment, the idea of reparations is gaining currency in Washington. On March 1, Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, suggested the White House could “start acting now” on the issue. The comment comes just weeks after a House committee chaired by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat of Texas, heard testimony on H.R. 40, a bill that would establish a commission on the legacy of slavery that would look at possible payments for descendants of enslaved people of African descent. Having researched slavery for the past three decades, I have concluded that there are many rationales for reparations. There has never been a leveling of the playing field, or payments for the debt of unpaid labor over 250 years of slavery. Furthermore, Black contribution to the wealth of America has not been acknowledged or given its due, in spite of the fact that the Southern planters and Northern manufacturers who helped shape the nation were made rich by turning raw commodities harvested by enslaved people into commercial empires. Will Joe Biden be the president to usher through reparations for slavery?. Pete Marovich/Pool via Getty Images But there is an additional reason that looking at reparations now makes sense. At a time when Biden is trying to rebuild America’s image overseas, reparations for this unpaid debt could, I believe, drastically improve the United States’ international standing and serve as an example to other nations on how to deal with past inequities. A promise never delivered Campaigns for reparations have a long history. President Abraham Lincoln, who was known as “The Great Emancipator” in large part because he heeded the calls of Black abolitionists like ex-slave Frederick Douglass and signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, was also a key advocate for a form of reparations. Under Special Field Order No. 15, issued with Lincoln’s blessing in 1865, newly emancipated slaves were to receive “forty acres and a mule.” Some freed slaves had already received their 40 acres at the time Congress passed the bill. But this promise was not kept. After Lincoln was assassinated, President Andrew Jackson promptly vetoed the bill. According to noted economist William Darity, the cost of reneging on the promise to Black Americans was land worth more than US$1.3 trillion in today’s dollars. While efforts to compensate Black former slaves were thwarted, remarkably, some white slave owners seeking compensation for the end of slavery were more successful. Through 1862’s District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, slave owners were paid for their lost “property.” Debt compounded After the reversal of early efforts to compensate people of African descent, Southern states continued to put in place policies to maintain white supremacy. What followed were decades of institutional marginalization under Jim Crow segregation that further impeded Black progress. Racist housing policies, employment practices and inequitable education made it harder for Black Americans to accrue wealth. During this period, calls for reparations continued. Ex-slave Callie House of Nashville, Tennessee, launched an ambitious reparations campaign in the 1890s calling on the government to pay pensions to formerly enslaved people. A 1915 lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury calling for $68 million to be paid to former slaves for unpaid labor was dismissed on the grounds of “sovereign immunity,” under which a state is immune from civil action. And political activist Marcus Garvey in the 1920s made reparations central to his Universal Negro Improvement Association movement. Marcus Garvey made reparations central to his campaigning. Ullstein bild via Getty Images But the debt to Black Americans for the uncompensated labor of their ancestors was not paid. Moreover, the economic outcomes of sanctioned racism under Jim Crow meant that this debt only increased. The protests and advocacy of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s bore great fruits, but no reparations. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were hard-fought milestones. But inequities persisted, and, with them, the debt owed. Black and brown bodies were – and still are – disproportionately caught up in the criminal justice system; Black families are less likely to own their own homes; and public education has failed far too many Black youths – all of which has far-reaching ramifications for employment, career success and accumulating wealth. Again, the original unpaid debt has been compounded. But calls for reparations never went away. In October 1962, the pioneering civil rights activist Queen Mother Moore helped draft a “Resolution for Reparations” that was promoted in the U.S. and around the world. The organization N'COBRA has, since the 1980s, been campaigning for reparations. More recently there has been author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2014 article “The Case for Reparations” and calls from groups such as the National African American Reparations Commission along with some Black church leaders. There has been some success on a local level, but no action on a federal one. Not too late Another campaign for reparations has been successful – the one for the Japanese American citizens interred during World War II. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt sent tens of thousands of Japanese Americans to internment camps. In the years after the war, advocates, including the children and descendants of those interred, launched a lengthy campaign, ending with President Ronald Reagan’s making a formal apology and signing 1988’s Civil Liberties Act, through which each survivor was paid $20,000 each, around $44,000 in today’s money. The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 could serve as an example. Wally McNamee/Corbis Historical via Getty Images The campaign for reparations for people of African descent could proceed similarly: a bill, a formal apology and compensation, which could include measures aside from just payment checks – such as education and housing funds, or reforms in the criminal justice system. The renewed focus on reparations comes at a pivotal time in recent U.S. history. Long considered, rightly or wrongly, as a beacon of democracy and freedom, the U.S. has in the past four years presented a different face to the world amid a retreat into “America first” policy. Meanwhile, the recent attack on the Capitol, the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police and racial disparities highlighted in the pandemic have raised concerns about the fragility of American democracy and have put the lasting legacies of structural racism in the U.S. on full display. Paying reparations to Americans of African descent could, I believe, help the U.S. reclaim some moral leadership on the global stage. The U.S. is not the only country in the world with human rights abuses then or now, but it can be one of the few countries in the world that truly addresses these wrongs. In other words, the U.S. can lead by example. [Understand key political developments, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s politics newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anne C. Bailey, Binghamton University, State University of New York. Read more:Colleges confront their links to slavery and wrestle with how to atone for past sinsThere was a time reparations were actually paid out – just not to formerly enslaved people Anne C. Bailey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Celtics' Danny Ainge addresses retirement rumors, notion he tries to 'bury' GMs

    Is Danny Ainge considering retirement? Is he a ruthless negotiator? The Celtics executive cleared the air on some speculation Thursday morning.

  • A horrific California SUV crash that killed 13 may be linked to earlier breach of US-Mexico border

    The crash on Tuesday near El Centro, California, left 13 people dead, after a big rig collided with a Ford Expedition packed with 25 people inside.

  • 1000-Lb Sisters: Baby Gage Is Here

    Amy gets unsettling news about the birth of her baby.

  • Musician owns 1,000 rare musical instruments

    This Vietnamese artist spent years collecting thousands of rare musical instruments This man's home is a museum of rare instruments

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered her first Supreme Court majority opinion Thursday, ruling against an environmental group that had sought access to government records. President Donald Trump's third nominee wrote for a 7-2 court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The case was the first one Barrett heard after joining the court in late October, and it took four months for the 11-page opinion to be released.

  • Italy blocks export of AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia as tensions rise over jab access

    Italy became the first country to impose an EU export ban on coronavirus vaccines on Thursday after blocking a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Australia. Brussels introduced the export transparency regime during its row over supply shortfalls with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company at the end of January. Under the new rules, manufacturers in the EU must ask national authorities in the country of production and the European Commission for permission to export vaccines outside the EU. EU allies including Britain, have raised concerns about the regime, which was a response to fears that vaccines bought by Brussels were being shipped elsewhere. Italy blocked the export of the vaccines and the commission did not raise any objections, the Financial Times reported. Rome notified Brussels of its decision at the end of last week. Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister who took office in February, called for stricter export controls at an EU summit last month. He urged EU leaders to speed up vaccinations in the bloc in his first meeting of the bloc’s heads of state and government. AstraZeneca in January cut its supplies to the EU in the first quarter to 40 million doses from 90 million foreseen in the contract, and later said it would cut deliveries by another 50% in the second quarter.

  • China says will deter Taiwan independence but seek peaceful ties

    China will resolutely deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan's independence but is committed to promoting the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's "reunification", Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

  • EU to extend COVID-19 vaccine export controls as AstraZeneca shipment blocked: sources

    The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked. Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU. Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.