ICE Processing Center in Louisiana laying off over 100 of employees

An ICE Processing Center in Louisiana is laying off a significant number of employees in January.

According to notices filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, on November 3, in compliance with the Wage Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

WARN offers protection to workers, their families, and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs. Employees entitled to notice under WARN include hourly and salaried workers, as well as managerial and supervisory employees. Business partners are not entitled to notice.

The exercise area at the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center (Dec. 17, 2019)in Pine Prairie, LA.

The WARN Act requires businesses who employ over 100 workers to either give their employees 60 days’ notice or to pay the employees if they fail to give the notice.

GEO Secure Services LLC states, the Pine Prairie facility has provided correctional services on behalf of the Louisiana Department of Corrections and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since 2015 with initial accreditation through the American Correctional Association (ACA) in 2017 with a score of 100%. The facility was also accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) in 2017.

Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center is expected to lay off 119 employees on January, 2nd 2024.

