Ice reached a new low: using utility bills to hunt undocumented immigrants

Moustafa Bayoumi
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: HO/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: HO/AFP/Getty Images

If you had to choose between having running water at home or risking your home being raided by the authorities, which would you choose? The correct answer is: this shouldn’t even be a question.

But it’s become one. The startling truth is that signing up for even basic utilities in this country has turned into a gamble for many people, particularly undocumented immigrants. Last week, the Washington Post revealed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) has paid tens of millions of dollars since 2017 for access to a private database that contains more than “400m names, addresses and service records from more than 80 utility companies covering all the staples of modern life, including water, gas and electricity, and phone, internet and cable TV”. The information has been mined by Ice, the Post reported, for immigration surveillance and enforcement operations.

Neither Ice nor any other federal agency should have unfettered access to this data. In fact, there are strict protocols and regulations that determine how the federal government can gather your information and when it can infringe on your privacy, much of this is codified in the Privacy Act of 1974, as the Post notes. So how are federal agencies like Ice getting around these legal safeguards, which would otherwise prevent them from scooping up such data on their own and without a court order? Simple. They just buy it. With taxpayer money.

Ice paid almost $21m for access to a database called Clear, which is owned by the multinational media conglomerate Thomson Reuters. Clear is reported to contain billions of your records, including employment and housing information, credit reports, criminal histories, vehicle registrations and data from utility companies in all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. It’s also updated daily.

This isn’t just surveillance capitalism. It’s worse. The main idea behind surveillance capitalism is that we, the world’s internet users and smartphone aficionados, have been persuaded to give up the wealth of our personal information in meager exchange for convenient access to big data’s apps and platforms. Think free email. Meanwhile, big data takes our information and gleefully monetizes every element of us. The result is micro-scale predictive algorithms that have grave consequences for our democracy, our freedoms and even our humanity.

But what Ice has been doing is different. The marriage of government and surveillance capitalism reveals yet another depth to our contemporary, pixelated nightmare. We already know that the Department of Defense, for example, was buying the location data of millions of Muslims culled from popular Muslim prayer apps and dating apps. We also know that Ice and the FBI have deployed flawed facial recognition software on millions of state driver’s licenses without the knowledge or consent of those license holders. Then there was the time that Amazon tried to sell use of its own facial recognition software, called Rekognition, to Ice. Or the ways that Ice subcontracted with a company called Vigilant Solutions in a massive, automated license plate-reading program. According to the ACLU, “Ice has access to over 5bn data points of location information collected by private businesses, like insurance companies and parking lots, and can gain access to an additional 1.5bn records collected by law enforcement agencies”. These examples are, of course, only the tip of the surveillance iceberg.

Because the power of the government is so immense, the union of government might with surveillance capitalism should worry every single one of us. Facebook may want to know everything about your shopping and surfing habits, but perhaps the worst it can do to you individually is put you in a metaphorical “Facebook jail”. Governments, needless to say, can send you to a real prison.

And, as it turns out, government agencies can also try to find you on the basis of a utility bill so as to deport you. Georgetown Law School’s Center on Privacy & Technology discovered the link between Clear and Ice, and as the Center’s Nina Wang told the Washington Post: “There needs to be a line drawn in defense of people’s basic dignity. And when the fear of deportation could endanger their ability to access these basic services, that line is being crossed.” The notion that Ice would force such a Faustian tradeoff – between having heat in your apartment and exposing yourself to deportation – is unconscionable.

Before anyone wants to argue that these immigrants brought the situation upon themselves, take a moment to consider that almost 70% of undocumented immigrant workers have frontline jobs considered essential to the US fight against Covid-19. About half of the farm workers in the US are undocumented, according to the US Department of Agriculture. It’s further estimated that one out of every 20 workers in agriculture, housing, food services and healthcare is undocumented. The fact is that undocumented workers are often the very people keeping all of us fed, warm and healthy during this terrible pandemic.

In recognition of this fact, Senator Alex Padilla, a Democrat from California, introduced his first bill last week, the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act. The bill offers “a fast, accessible, and secure path to citizenship, beginning with immediate adjustment of status to legal permanent resident”. While France has done something similar recently by fast-tracking citizenship for its frontline foreign workers, the US could do it better by recognizing the heroic labor that undocumented immigrants have contributed to the national effort to combat Covid.

More than 60 leading economists also recently wrote a group letter to the Biden administration arguing for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented workers, especially undocumented essential workers. Providing these workers with the chance to earn citizenship, they wrote, “will help to ensure that the economic recovery reaches all corners of society, including those that have disproportionately been on the frontlines of the pandemic and yet left out of prior relief bills, and establishes a more stable and equitable foundation on which future economic success can be built”.

The contract Ice had with Clear expired on 28 February 2021. It’s unclear if the Biden administration will seek to renew it, but they shouldn’t. Instead of further empowering Ice’s punitive and unaccountable surveillance state, Biden should work with Congress to pass the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act. After all, one set of workers is operating illegitimately in the shadows, while the other is working hard to preserve our way of life. In the full light of day, it shouldn’t be hard to see which is which.

  • Moustafa Bayoumi is the author of the award-winning books How Does It Feel To Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror. He is professor of English at Brooklyn College, City University of New York

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats to take up immigration reform next week

    The House will vote on two immigration bills next week, including one to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday on a call with the Democratic caucus.Why it matters: This is likely the only realistic shot the Biden administration has at this point to pass immigration reform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe two bills, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the American Dream and Promise Act, both passed the House with bipartisan support last Congress.The first one would provide permanent residency for undocumented farmworkers, while the other would allow undocumented immigrants who came to the states as children to stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a Senate version of the Dream Act last month, indicating the bill has at least some bipartisan support in the Senate.Americans overwhelmingly support letting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Between the lines: Democrats are still whipping Biden's U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would reverse many executive orders handed down by the Trump administration, possibly providing citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants.But congressional sources tell Axios the House does not have the votes on the comprehensive bill.What's next: After campaigning against former President Donald Trump by accusing him of putting "kids in cages," Biden is now seeing a brewing child migrant problem. More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were held in Border Patrol custody as of last week. A crisis at the border could make it even harder for Congress to pass substantial immigration reforms.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden sending ‘terrible message’ on illegal immigration: Rep. McCaul

    Texas Republican criticizes the administration’s immigration policies on ‘America Reports.’

  • Gov. Abbott to make ‘statewide announcement.’ Could COVID-19 order changes be coming?

    Abbott didn’t say what he’d announce, but has hinted at an end to the mask mandate, COVID orders.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy plummets among Black and Latino Americans — but not white Republicans

    As the United States adds another COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal and ramps up its distribution drive, potentially pushing the country closer toward herd immunity, concerns about vaccine hesitancy among the population remain. But overall, it seems, people are growing increasingly comfortable with getting a shot. Data from the KFF Vaccine Monitor shows 55 percent of Americans have either already received a vaccine dose or plan on getting one as soon as possible, Axios reports. For context, back in December only 34 percent of people said they were prepared for inoculation without hesitation. The increase there appears to correlate with a decline in the number of people who are in the "wait and see" camp, especially because the number of surefire holdouts has remained steady. And even if folks in the latter group don't ever change their minds, Axios notes, herd immunity is feasible. The share of Americans who say they won’t get vaccinated is now small enough that the U.S. should be able to reach herd immunity even if the most reluctant people don’t change their minds, according to polling. https://t.co/xJ3UNVDFYf — Axios (@axios) March 1, 2021 Additionally, while much has been made about hesitancy, driven by historical distrust in the U.S. health care system, among communities of color, Black and Latino Americans have rapidly and consistently joined the ranks of people who want a shot, polling conducted by Civiqs between November and February shows, per Axios. Overall, white Americans are now less likely to get vaccinated, and the stance is largely split along party lines. Black vax hesitancy makes headlines, but the most reluctant group by far is white Republicans--a much larger group. https://t.co/WPqjSlHNpt pic.twitter.com/ytKlpOSQv4 — Deen Freelon (@dfreelon) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceReport: Some Fox News staffers are furious over Kayleigh McEnany joining the networkThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • HIV findings in DR Congo 'give hope for cure'

    Scientists discover a high rate of people who suppress the virus without taking medication.

  • Immigration is the most polarizing issue in the U.S., new polling shows

    Data: The American Aspirations Index/Populace; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosImmigration was found to be the most polarizing issue in America based on new polling from Populace.Why it matters: Americans have surprisingly similar priorities for the U.S., but immigration stands out as one of the few issues with clear partisan differences. It underscores the challenge for advocates and lawmakers hoping to pass immigration reform in the coming weeks amid narrow margins in Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe split helps explain why former President Trump opened his CPAC speech focused on immigration — it's a top issue for his voters. Openness to immigration, though, wasn't the same national priority for Biden voters.The survey bolstered Morning Consult polling out last month that found Biden's immigration moves were some of his least popular early executive actions, largely due to strong opposition from Republican respondents.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A $2 Billion Energy Project Threatens a 7,000 Year-Old Reef

    (Bloomberg) -- At more than 7,000 years-old, the Datan algal reef was probably alive and humming before humans domesticated the horse.But the rocky shoal, which stretches along Taiwan’s northern coastline and is home to an endangered coral species, is at risk from a $2 billion liquefied natural gas import project, local activists say.The venture is pitting environmental campaigners against the Tsai Ing-wen-led government, which has voiced support for the plant as it pivots toward cleaner burning fuels and renewables. Activists said Tuesday they believe they’ve now collected sufficient signatures to trigger a referendum, which could occur in August. The ballot would ask voters whether the plant’s location should be changed.Owner CPC Corp. said in a statement Tuesday it followed legal and environmental processes for the facility’s approval and that suggested alternative plans such as moving the plant to a different location, or building a pipeline from existing import terminals could face delays. Fuel imported via the terminal will generate about 6% of Taiwan’s electricity supply, according to CPC.If the import plant doesn’t supply gas as scheduled “there will be a huge gap in power supply of northern Taiwan” that may impact as many as 10 million people in Taipei and other northern cities, as well as Hsinchu Science Park, CPC said.The potential referendum presents another hurdle for Taiwan’s massive energy transition strategy, which targets phasing out nuclear power by 2025 and increasing the share of natural gas to 50% of the power mix. Gas was at almost 36% of the mix in 2020, and importing more LNG is the only option for the government to meet its target.“The government respects that referendum demonstrates public opinion,” Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said to reporters Tuesday. “On the other hand, we also need to ensure stability in electricity supply, which benefits the public and industries.”Underwater photography shows there was no algae reef ecology in the construction area of Guantang industrial port, according to a statement on CPC’s website. The government has trimmed the size of the project 90% to 23 hectares to meet environmental protection guidelines, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said in a Facebook post last month.Construction on the LNG import terminal began in 2019, and the facility’s first storage tank is scheduled to be completed as early as October 2022, according to a spokesman for CPC. The entire project is slated for completion in 2025.​Natural gas and LNG, once touted as bridge fuels to smooth the transition away from coal, have come under increased opposition from green groups seeking to combat climate change and ecological harm. Ireland recently scrapped two proposed LNG import terminals, while France’s Engie SA in November halted plans to buy LNG from a U.S. developer on pollution concerns.The Taiwan venture, which would be CPC’s third LNG terminal, is scheduled to begin some supply from 2022 and will cost NT$60.1 billion ($2.2 billion) when completed, according to the company’s spokesperson Ray Chang. The project passed an evaluation by the Environmental Protection Administration in 2018.(Updates with CPC’s response in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's Why Many Bitcoin Stocks Are Flying High Today

    One of Wall Street's leading analyst firms posted a cautiously optimistic report on Bitcoin's future.

  • Goodbye gas: Volvo to make only electric vehicles by 2030

    Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. “There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” said Henrik Green, Volvo's chief technology officer.

  • Susan Collins Will Vote For Interior Secretary Nominee Deb Haaland

    The Maine senator is the first Republican to support Biden's historic pick to lead the federal agency with oversight of public lands and tribal obligations.

  • DR Congo's Virunga National Park: The deadly job of protecting gorillas

    In the past year, more than 20 rangers have been killed defending Africa's oldest national park.

  • Why I Always Make Prior-Year IRA Contributions

    Most financial advice says to invest in your IRA as soon as you can afford the contributions. Whether that's a big lump sum on Jan. 1 or a few hundred bucks every month, investing early has its benefits.

  • Tilman Fertitta: Rockets to retire James Harden’s jersey number

    In confirmation of expected news, the Rockets will eventually retire the No. 13 jersey of departed superstar James Harden. Tilman Fertitta, who owns the team, announced the news Tuesday on the eve of Harden’s first return visit as a member of the Nets. James Harden will always be a Rocket. Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. , Tilman Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.

  • Homan says Biden administration ‘gutted’ the US immigration system ‘over past 4 weeks’

    Retired ICE Director Tom Homan pushed back on the Department of Homeland secretary claiming the Trump administration ‘gutted the system’ regarding immigration policy.

  • As U.S. interview nears, Meghan and Harry won't tango with UK tabloids

    Britain's Prince Harry and American wife Meghan decided long ago they would not play the traditional royal media "game", and on Sunday they depart from the norms of engagement again with an in-depth interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey. Smarting from sometimes critical tabloid headlines and press intrusion in Britain, they have already announced they will step down from official duties, move to California with young son Archie and cut off contact with Britain's biggest tabloids. Last month, Meghan successfully sued the Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.

  • Leaked Video Shows Alex Jones Ranting That He's So 'F**king' Sick Of Trump

    The Infowars host, who profits from pandering to Trump's base, was filmed in an expletive-laden tirade against him in 2019.

  • Rohit Chopra warns of "looming problems" for homeowners

    A federal ban on housing foreclosures runs through June, but it's unclear what will happen when it ends.

  • Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on Kevin Harvick's Busch Pole win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...

  • Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticized as Islamophobic

    ZURICH (Reuters) - "Stop Extremism!" urges a red billboard in a quiet village outside Zurich above an image of a scowling woman wearing a black headscarf and face veil. The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP) to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.