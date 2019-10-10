ICE reportedly gave an asylum-seeker at a detention center ibuprofen after he was shot in the head

AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File





An indigenous man from Guatemala who was shot in the head and tortured was given just ibuprofen to treat his pain while detained at the Otay Mesa detention center in San Diego.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement repeatedly refused requests to release him, even after dozens of medical visits and an emergency room doctor described him as a "serious patient that presents with significant complexity of risk," according to the Guardian.

Advocates have long raised concern about access to adequate medical care in immigration detention facilities.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 27-year-old indigenous man from Guatemala who was shot in the head and tortured came to the US, hoping to seek asylum from the brutal violence in his home country.

But once he arrived, he was placed into solitary confinement at the Otay Mesa detention center in San Diego. Officers there initially gave him only ibuprofen to treat the immense pain caused by the gunshot wound.

"I feared I was going to die," Rolando told the Guardian, which withheld his full name due to threats against his life. "I thought in this country, there is really good medical care... but I wasn't getting any treatment."

Rolando has routinely been a target for violence for his entire life, according to the Guardian. When he was a baby, his father was killed after resigning from the armed forces and becoming a supporter of the pro-indigenous movement. He said his mother died shortly after "from the trauma."

Rolando was shot in the head by the same people who may have targeted his father

When he was just a year old, Rolando was given to his neighbors to take care of him. He later became homeless and was frequently targeted by the people who he believes murdered his father, according to The Guardian.

He said that when he went to the police, they tortured him, placing nails in his hand and foot and burning his arms with hot knives.

Otay Mesa2.JPG More

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

In 2016, during a soccer game, he was shot in the head and left with a death threat that included a reference to his father's murder.

Unable to get medical care, Ronaldo had to — on his own — remove the bullet from his head. He said he fled to the US because police assaulted him instead of helping in the aftermath of the attack,

"Giving me an opportunity to be here is giving me an opportunity to stay alive," Rolando told the Guardian.

An ER doctor believed Rolando might have a brain hemorrhage. ICE gave him ibuprofen.

While Rolando survived the shooting, he suffered crippling headaches and, at times, blood out of his eyes, ears, and nose. While in the detention center, he would also sometimes lose consciousness. One ER doctor noted in records obtained by the Guardian that Rolando might have a brain hemorrhage.

Despite that, while in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, he was offered limited access to medical care. His main form of treatment was ibuprofen, which also sometimes ran out.