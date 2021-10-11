How to get out of ice safely
If you ever find yourself falling through ice, what are the immediate steps to take in order to get out? AccuWeather meteorologist Geoff Cornish explains.
A fan Q&A on Instagram Live took a highly personal turn into the singer's "body count."
"I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum," said Halsey, who welcomed baby Ender in July
Following news about Lori Loughlin's return to TV as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls, Hallmark Channel released a statement, clarifying that they have no plans to work with the actress.
Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday. Preliminary information indicates that the employees checked out batches of applications for processing. Instead of fully processing them, they are alleged to have shredded some of the forms, the Fulton County statement says.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
The rapper wants to come on the NBC sketch show to impersonate the comedian.
The Chiefs are banged up following the loss to the Bills, but the news could have been far worse.
Crowds again broke out in a "F*** Joe Biden" chant over the weekend.
Lionel Messi and Argentina toyed with a pretty decent Uruguay side on Monday to move another step closer to clinching a 2022 World Cup spot.
Kim Kardashian scored huge laughs for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. But what did Kourtney think about that impersonation of her and Travis Barker? E! News has the details below.
Devontae Booker is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
The Detroit Red Wings cut Bobby Ryan after taking a long look at him in exhibition, seemingly paving the way for Lucas Raymond to make the team.
The teen was eating at a sushi restaurant in Queens on Monday when the suspect put her in a chokehold, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider.
The "Eight Men Out" star got trolled by the Barstool Sports employee on video and came out swinging.
A new report Monday suggests Ben Simmons and the Sixers are once again talking about the 2021-22 season, and fans are none too pleased. By Adam Hermann
"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," Machine Gun Kelly told British GQ
The 2021-22 NHL season begins Tuesday night, and that means it's time for our first power rankings of the year. Here's a look at where each of the 32 teams stand.
Addison pulled of the iconic Little Mermaid color scheme flawlessly, in a turquoise string bikini and a purple sarong.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussxes’s daughter, Lilibet, will not be christened in the UK, according to royal sources.
Deontay Wilder: "I did my best, but it wasn't good enough."