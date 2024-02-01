Ice sculptures, fire dancing and fireworks on tap for South Bend's First Fridays event

SOUTH BEND ― Downtown South Bend could see a large influx of visitors this Friday for the Fire & Ice celebration, Downtown Restaurant Weeks and other planned activities,

The Fire & Ice event, which is part of Downtown South Bend's First Fridays programming, includes ice carvings, fire dancers, a photo booth, a fake snowball fight, warming stations and fireworks. At the same time, 30 downtown bars and restaurants will offer specials as part of Downtown Restaurant Weeks, which concludes on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Ice sculptor Howard Busfield, left, looks at his ice sculpture Feb. 1, 2019, outside the South Bend Chocolate Cafe during Downtown South Bend's Fire and Ice-themed First Friday event. The sculpture had a propane line embedded in it to fuel the fire at the top.

Eleven ice carvers will show off their skills from 2 to 8 p.m. throughout downtown and four will include a fire element, according to DTSB. There also will be numerous fireplaces and fire pits strategically located throughout downtown, though the current forecast calls for relatively mild temperatures that could be hovering around 40.

Fire dancers will perform at Studebaker Plaza at the southwest corner of Michigan Street and Jefferson Boulevard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and there will also be a fireworks show at 8 p.m. at the south end of Howard Park. Parking is free along most streets and in city-owned garages.

One of the sculptures on display during for the Fire and Ice First Fridays event in downtown South Bend is seen Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Get a complete list by visiting the DTSB event website, but here are some of the highlights:

⬤ "La Cage aux Folles" at South Bend Civic Theatre from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. followed by a drag night

⬤ An artist talk and new exhibitions at the South Bend Museum of Art from 5 to 8 p.m.

⬤ Comedian Jay Hollingsworth at The Drop comedy club in the Aloft Hotel at 9 p.m.

⬤ An intro to pole class at Soma Pole Studio from 6 to 7 p.m.

⬤ Dream Team Live at Cool Runnings from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

