From ice skating to NYE drop: Best places to enjoy some winter fun

With the holidays kicking off the winter season, it's a great time to make fond new memories with your loved ones. And there are so many ways to enjoy this frosty time of year! You can travel to a snowy destination that offers winter activities and cozy nights by the fire, go ice skating at one of the best rinks in the country, and welcome the New Year at a festive event.

To find the best spots to enjoy some winter fun, USA TODAY 10Best editors and experts nominated their favorites in each of three categories. Then, 10Best readers voted for their top picks to determine the winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Destination for Snow: Upper Peninsula of Michigan

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan transforms into a scene from a snow globe each winter

From, skiing and sledding to snowshoeing and snowmobiling, there’s plenty to do during winter in the Upper Peninsula towns of Sault Ste. Marie and Marquette. And while much of Mackinac Island is closed in winter, the trails are open for cross-country skiing in Mackinac Island State Park.

Best Ice Skating Rink: Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville, Minnesota

Enjoy all manner of icy activities at Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL

With 110,000 square feet of ice, the Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville, Minnesota, is the largest outdoor refrigerated skating facility in North America. Featuring a 400-meter speedskating track surrounding an infield ice area, the rink offers a unique opportunity for a wide variety of on-ice activities including skating, hockey, and bandy.

Best New Year's Eve Drop: New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop in Panama City Beach, Florida

Welcome the New Year in a warmer clime at the New Year's Eve Beach Ball Drop in Panama City Beach

Each December 31, Panama City Beach, Florida, closes off its streets at Pier Park to get the New Year’s party started. The public is invited to watch not just one beach ball drop, but two. One is dropped at 8 p.m. for the early birds, and the second is dropped at midnight. There’s also live music, entertainment, and fireworks.

