Ice Skating Parent Gets In Verbal Altercation Over COVID: Blotter

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — The following information comes from the Buffalo Grove Police Department (except when noted) and court records as a record of incidents reported to police and those arrested on criminal charges, which represent accusations by the state that are often dropped or reduced.

Updated information may be available from the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court. Everyone arrested is presumed to be innocent unless found guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

ARRESTS

DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED LICENSE

Jamie Zunigacarmona. 46, of the 0-100 block of Dundee Road, Palatine, is accused of driving on a suspended license, and was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Dec. 30, at Dundee and Buffalo Grove roads. A court date of Jan. 14 was assigned.

Liliana Almazan, 44, of the 0-100 block of Brougham Drive, Wheeling, is accused of driving on a suspended driver's license, and was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 10, at Lake Cook Road and Hastings Drive. A court date of Feb. 18 was assigned.

DOMESTIC BATTERY

Ariunbold Batochir, 32, of Buffalo Grove, is accused of domestic battery, and was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 8, in Arlington Heights. A court date of Jan. 24 was assigned.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Juan A. Serrano, 27, of the 400 block of Fernwood Court, Vernon Hills, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended/revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal lane usage, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, and was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 10, at N. Prairie and Port Clinton roads. A court date of Jan. 26 was assigned.

INCIDENTS

BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE

A resident in the 600 block of Checker Drive reported at 1 a.m. Dec. 30, someone took a radar detector out of his unlocked vehicle overnight.

A person called police at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30, to report that he parked his car overnight in a cul de sac in the 900 block of Pine Tree Circle S. Upon returning to his car the following morning, he found that his passenger side rear door was ajar, as well as the glove compartment and center console.

Police responding to a suspicious vehicle call at 3:11 a.m. Dec. 31, located a parked vehicle with an open door. The reported suspicious vehicle was no longer in the area. Officers contacted the vehicle owner, who reported several items missing from inside the vehicle.

A person called police at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 2, to report parking her vehicle at Sky Fitness, 1500 block of E. Busch Parkway, and going into the facility. When she returned to the vehicle an hour later, she found the front passenger window broken and her purse was missing.

UNWANTED SUBJECT

A verbal altercation occurred at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 30, between management and a parent of a member of the ice skating team over a COVID-19 quarantine/mask mandate at Twin Rinks Ice Pavilion, 1500 Abbott Court. The parent left prior to police arrival.

TRESPASS TO VEHICLE

A resident in the 800 block of Checker Drive called police at 3 p.m. Dec. 30, to report finding his passenger side door of his vehicle partially ajar. The glove box and other compartments had been gone through, but nothing appeared missing.

RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY

A resident in the 700 block of Essington Lane reported at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 30, that he was approached by a man as he was retrieving mail. The man informed him that a pump needed to be installed in the backyard and he followed the man into the backyard. Meanwhile, another man entered the house and was confronted by the homeowner's wife. The second man told the wife that there was a house fire a few doors down and he needed to check on their electricity. He brought her to the laundry room to test their laundry machines. The wife became suspicious, yelled to her husband to call the police, and began pushing the man out of the laundry room. She saw several other people run from the home, and they all got into a car parked in the driveway.

CUSTOMER/MANAGEMENT DISPUTE

An employee at Chase Bank, 800 block of S. Buffalo Grove Road, called police at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 31, to report a customer was being belligerent and causing a scene inside the bank. The customer calmed down after speaking with police and left the bank.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

A resident in the 400 block of Checker Drive reported at 3 a.m. Dec. 31, their vehicle was stolen from their driveway at sometime during the night.

FIRE

Officers responded to a fire department assist at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 1, and saw the home's garage fully engulfed in flames. The residents had already safely evacuated the home after they were made aware of the fire by a passerby.

THEFT

A resident in the 800 block of Trace drive reported at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 2, a delivered package was reported stolen.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

A person reported at 10 p.m. Jan. 2, that one of this vehicle's tires had been punctured and the cap to the gas tank laying on the ground in the 1000 block of Miller Lane.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Officers responded to a man with a gun call at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 5, at Shell Gas Station, 50 W. Lake Cook Road. Upon arrival, police met the complainant, who advised officers that a person getting gas mumbled something to him, opened his trunk and reached for something. The complainant did not see what was grabbed and only assumed it was a gun. The person had already left the area prior to police arriving.

RETAIL THEFT

A manager at Woodman's, 1550 E. Deerfield Parkway, called police at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 7, to report an employee was terminated and issued an adjudication citation after he was caught removing merchandise from the store without paying for it.

This article originally appeared on the Buffalo Grove Patch