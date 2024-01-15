Ice-snow Winter Storm Watch for Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ice storm may be coming to Oregon and Southwest Washington as the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Winter Storm Watch, which covers the entire Portland metro, Cowlitz County and Clark County in Southwest Washington, could bring another inch of snow and three-tenths of an inch of ice to the region on Tuesday.

The NWS said there may be heavy mixed precipitation beginning around 10 a.m. Tuesday in Oregon, the Lower Columbia and Greater Portland Metro, in Washington state, the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County and the Greater Vancouver area.

If the ice storm arrives, it will likely cause power outages and tree damage. Travel will also be difficult and the Tuesday evening commute could be hazardous.

