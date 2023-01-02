Ice storm moving into the Upper Midwest
Ice Storm Warnings are in effect in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest as a winter storm impacts the region.
Rain moving in Monday afternoon, Ice Storm Warning north
Monday's winter storm watch is expected to last from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Warm air blown by a steady wind from the south will bring moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to North Texas — a key ingredient for thunderstorm development.
Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. Police did not publicly identify the 19-year-old suspect, but the law enforcement official identified him to The Associated Press as Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine.
A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press, authorities are investigating whether the suspect in the machete attack on three New York police officers was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. (Jan. 2)
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak expected on Monday, California sees another atmospheric river and the flood threat grows in the Buffalo area after historic blizzard.
A winter storm moving slowly will bring fog, freezing rain, sleet, gusty winds and perhaps some snow in central and northeastern Wisconsin.
