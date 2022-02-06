Ice-Storm Victims Wait For Power + Name-Reveal Cake Baked Locally

Lanning Taliaferro

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — The week's top story was the ice storm that left more than 50,000 residents of the region without electricity in frigid weather for days. So it was a relief that we also had some good news about animals.

Animals in the News

More Top News

  1. NFL Team's Now Famous Name-Reveal Cake Created By Local Bakery

  2. 9 New Yorkers Competing In 2022 Olympics

  3. Parents Protest Vaccine, Mask Mandates At Courthouse

  4. Damning Mt. Vernon Comptroller Report, Possible Criminal Probe

  5. Police Officer Killed In Snowmobile Crash

  6. New Congressional Maps Redraw Hudson Valley Representation

Check out your neighbors' opinions in last week's unscientific survey: Should NYPD Police Officers Be Required To Live In NYC? [POLL]

This article originally appeared on the New City Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories