Ice-T and Coco Austin push their 6-year-old in a stroller — and some people are outraged

Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, are catching heat for pushing their 6-year-old daughter in a stroller while visiting the largest resort in the Caribbean last week.

On Sunday Austin, 43, shared on Instagram a photo of Chanel, who is in first grade, seated in a black pram and looking exhausted.

“A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…” Austin wrote. “Chanel is so over it unless there's something cool to see… Her face transitions instantly.”

“Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! She should be out of a stroller by now?!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years. I would hate for your sweet baby to get bullied or something.”

Austin posted other pictures from their tour of the hotel and the stroller is nowhere to be seen. Perhaps Coco just needed to rest her feet for a while after a long day of swimming and exploring the 141-acre property? That's a lot of steps!

Dr. Jay Lovenheim, a pediatrician in West Orange, New Jersey, laughed when TODAY Parents asked for his take on the controversy.

“How is this even an issue?” Lovenheim said. “I’ve been to Disney World several times with my kids and we always put them in a stroller. Even our older one, who could barely fit in the seat."

“Kids get tired at theme parks and big resorts — it’s a lot of walking and it’s hot,” he said. “Pushing them in a stroller keeps them fresh. And they can always just use it when they need breaks. It's better for everyone involved."

There's a good chance that Austin won't respond to the stroller police. The model, who has been married to "Law & Order: SVU" actor Ice-T, 64, since 2005, doesn't appear to care what people think about her parenting choices.

Last year, Austin revealed that Chanel was still breastfeeding.

“Chanel still likes my boob. She’s 5 years old,” she told Us Weekly. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you’re not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?’ And I’m like, My child’s eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?”

Related video: