Ice T and wife Coco face online backlash for pushing daughter Chanel, six, in a stroller

Ice T and wife Coco Austin faced online criticism once again after she shared a family photo of their six-year-old daughter Chanel resting in a stroller during a shopping excursion while in the Bahamas over the weekend.

The 43-year-old model wrote that their youngest child was "so over it" as they explored the shops at the Atlantis, only for followers to criticize the couple for allowing the little girl to even be pushed along for the ride.

Coco's close relationship with Chanel has come under fire by online trolls in the past who have criticized her for babying the youngster. Coco also revealed last summer that she still nurses her daughter, and will only stop breastfeeding once Chanel "says so."

‘A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops," Coco captioned a few photos on Twitter, which were also shared to her Instagram platform where she’s amassed millions of dedicated followers.

Coco and husband Ice T faced criticism for pushing their six-year-old daughter Chanel in a stroller while shopping. Coco is pictured in 2019. Paul Morigi

She added: "Chanel is so over it unless there's something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly."

Followers were quick to jump into Coco's comments, despite what appeared to be an otherwise ordinary day with fun family photos from their afternoon adventure.

"Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!" @Impalasocwife65 commented online.

"I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years," Instagram user @txlady2 wrote.

"I’m just curious as to why she is still in a stroller and breast-feeding at six years old?" @elvisangel71 asked, with dozens of followers liking the comment.

One fan jumped to Coco's defense and wrote: "The global natural weaning age for humans is between 2 and 7. The western world just doesn’t nurse that long because they have to go back to work 4 months pp. if you can afford to breastfeed for as long as the child and mother want, the more ideal. Breast milk provides optimal nutrients beyond infancy."

Coco and Ice, who has starred Detective/Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" for 22 years, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

They welcomed Chanel into the world in 2015, and he has two children from previous relationships.

Coco's decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel after her infant years has been a heavy topic for critics of the actress, who grew up in Southern California and found fame as a bikini model.

"I'm [not] going to stop because I feel like it's a great bonding experience between her and I," she told E!'s Daily Pop last year. "She's my only child. It's not like I have a big family of kids, and so I'm savoring every moment with this child."

She added: "I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing. I thought I would stop more like around one. Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' I think a lot of mothers would understand."

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Coco and Ice's representatives for comment.