Ice threat looms for Texas
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reports from Georgetown, Texas, on the preparations underway ahead of the winter storm expected in the region over the coming days.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reports from Georgetown, Texas, on the preparations underway ahead of the winter storm expected in the region over the coming days.
A man took his 11-year-old grandson fishing at a South Miami-Dade canal over the weekend. But he didn’t use the typical squirmy bait on a hook. Nor were they looking for dinner.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss, and raised
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
After Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, Bridget Moynahan took to social media to celebrate her ex's achievements in the league: "Looking forward to the next steps."
The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.
A video of a Chinese mother of eight chained around the neck in a small village hut sparked online outrage and discussion on human trafficking and women’s rights in rural China. The video footage went viral on Douyin after a vlogger visited Huankou village in Feng County in the eastern Jiangsu province and was shocked by the living conditions of the woman, identified as Yang, reported BBC. The child reportedly told the vlogger that their mother is given food daily, according to What's on Weibo.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The cat still isn't done growing in size yet.
Rob Gronkowski penned a fitting tribute to Tom Brady after his longtime Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced his NFL retirement.
A transgender American swimmer's controversial career hung in the balance Wednesday after the collegiate body governing the sport announced new rules, including testosterone limits, that could impact her ability to race competitively.
Detroit Lions assistant coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn react to former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week
I know I am asking a rather loaded question. But it is one for which I have been desperately searching […] The post What in the hell is wrong with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? appeared first on TheGrio.
NEW YORK — Actress Susan Sarandon in an eyebrow-raising tweet has called into question the need for police in New York City — and she did it by reposting a message likening cops at the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to fascists. Sarandon posted to Twitter at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday as thousands of cops and New Yorkers gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the wake for slain NYPD Officer ...