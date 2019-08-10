ICE used ankle monitors, informants to plan immigration raids where 680 people were arrested

Over more than a decade, hundreds of undocumented workers across the country told federal officials they worked at food processing plants in Mississippi.

In some instances, immigrants were released from detention and outfitted with ankle monitors while awaiting deportation proceedings. Authorities tracking their GPS coordinates were able to see they were coming and going from Mississippi food processing plants.

On Wednesday, hundreds of immigration officials descended on seven Mississippi plants owned by four companies — Peco Foods, Koch Foods, PH Food and Pearl River Foods. They are suspected of "willfully and unlawfully employing" undocumented workers, recently unsealed search warrants say.

Workers reported hearing the roar of helicopters and seeing agents round up mostly Latino workers for questioning. Many wept as they waved goodbye to their family and friends being carted away on buses for processing.

It was the largest immigration sting of its kind in more than a decade. A total of 680 people were arrested. Of those, about 300 were released the same day, officials said. Those who remain in detention are being held in a ICE facility in Louisiana.

As for the companies, no fines or arrests have taken place, though federal officials say investigations into the companies are ongoing.

What did federal authorities know? How long have they been monitoring these companies?

Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees. More

Unsealed court records provide the first look into how federal authorities planned what officials have described as the largest single-state workplace enforcement action in the country, ever.

ICE filed for search warrants Monday at the seven plants. The records had been sealed until U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Anderson approved a motion Thursday to open them.

Affidavits by ICE Special Agent Anthony Williams Jr. revealed that, for years, temporarily detained undocumented workers — from as far as El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona — had employment cards from plants in Mississippi. He also said electronic ankle monitoring, surveillance and a confidential informant played a part in where raids would be targeted.

In an affidavit about Peco Foods, Williams notes that historical data dating back 17 years, from Nov. 18, 2002, to June 13, 2019, showed that approximately 222 undocumented workers processed by federal officials indicated they worked at Peco Foods and presented agents with Peco Foods personnel identification cards with their photographs and assumed identities.

Similarly for Koch Foods, between Sept. 10, 2002 to April 13, 2019, about 144 undocumented workers told authorities during processing that they worked at Koch Foods in Morton, Mississippi or Forest, Mississippi an affidavit said.

At Pearl River Foods in Carthage, agents analyzed employee rolls and found that numerous workers were using stolen identities, Social Security cards that didn't match their names, or using Social Security cards reported to belong to dead people.

Immigration official: Those arrested in Mississippi shouldn't have been hired by company

In at least two cases at Pearl River Foods, the allegedly stolen personal information came from people who discovered that someone else had applied for work under their names when they tried to apply for food assistance or unemployment benefits.

For PH Food in Morton, an employee served as a confidential informant. He told authorities the vast majority of the immigrants employed at the plant are undocumented and using fake biographical information. He also gave investigators information about the inner workings of the plant and identified people he believed to be undocumented workers.