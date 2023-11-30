Ice warning on roads following snow

Forecasters have warned of ice on roads and pavements in Devon and Cornwall as snow and rain freezes.

Snowfall forced the closure or late opening of a number of schools in both counties on Thursday.

A yellow ice warning will be in place from 22:00 GMT until 10:00 GMT on Friday.

"Ice may make for hazardous conditions, mainly on untreated surfaces," said the Met Office.

A cold-health alert has been issued for the south-west of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office until midday on 5 December.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events at the UKHSA, said: "With a risk of widespread overnight frosts and some snow across the country this week, it’s important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

"Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people, and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections.

Those with medical conditions or over the age of 65 are urged to heat rooms they spend most time in.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has also issued a yellow cold health alert urging people to take measures to protect themselves in the cold, including guidance on safe fuel storage and the use of wood fires and portable heaters.

Devon County Council tweeted that its gritters would be working overnight.

