Ice, water damage at multiple buildings could keep Salem-Keizer Public Schools closed

Icy side streets and water damage at multiple buildings kept Salem-Keizer Public Schools closed on Thursday, as much of the area began reopening after warmer temperatures began melting the snow and ice.

“On days like today, our transportation team gets up early to evaluate road conditions in several areas throughout our district,” district spokesman Aaron Harada said Thursday morning.

“Main roads might be clear, but we also have to drive on the side streets and through neighborhoods,” he said. “With student and staff safety being a priority, we also have to check school grounds, walkways, parking lots and sidewalks.”

Extensive damage at some Salem-Keizer elementary schools

Multiple schools also have water damage from frozen pipes.

District maintenance crews are able to address most of that damage, Harada said.

But three schools — Harritt and Schirle elementary schools and the Behavior Intervention Center at Lake Labish Elementary School — have extensive damage.

“We are doing everything we can to get repairs done quickly at those locations,” Harada said.

Will Salem-Keizer schools have classes on Friday?

District officials have not yet decided whether to reopen schools on Friday, he said.

The Oregon Department of Education requires districts to provide a minimum number of instructional minutes.

Because of limited staffing while the district is closed, Harada also was unable to say whether Salem-Keizer will still meet that minimum or will need to add make-up days in June.

Tracy Loew covers education at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-Keizer Public Schools may close Friday due to storm damage